Where was The Perfect Couple on Netflix filmed?

The Perfect Couple on Netflix is the streaming service's latest thriller to enthral viewers - and the show's filming locations have got fans asking questions, too.

The Netflix mini-series has all the essential elements of a binge-worthy thriller: murder, family secrets and plot twists that had viewers needing to have The Perfect Couple ending explained.

And while viewers can't get enough of Nicole Kidman in the taut drama, the locations that were used to shoot the series caught the attention of fans, too.

Where was The Perfect Couple filmed?

Though The Perfect Couple on Netflix, along with the Elin Hilderbrand novel that inspired the show, takes place on the island of Nantucket, the series was mostly filmed in Cape Cod - which is just 30 miles away.

With its stunning coastline, colourful white-trimmed homes and plentiful beaches, the cape was the perfect replacement for the remote island. Even better, the small town is a popular tourist destination for wealthy New Yorkers and this meant that film crews had plenty of options for the Winbury's sprawling estate.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Country & Town House , you can even stay in the family’s house as it is available to rent on Vrbo. Based in Mattapoisett, the 5,700 ft home isn’t your typical bolt hole though. Called the Beach House, the luxurious getaway has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and comes with panoramic views of the harbour. However, you’ll need a fortune similar to the Winbury’s, as the home costs upwards of £2000 per night to rent.

However, there are plenty of other locations you can visit that appeared in The Perfect Couple. If you are looking to blow off some steam, you can always become a member at the Chatham Beach and Tennis Club. Close to Lighthouse Beach, the locale was heavily used in filming and features 5 courts, a dining area and incredible views of the coastline. Alternatively, you can grab a drink at Elwood’s Raw Bars - which was the setting for Nantucket’s Police Department.

If you really want to live like the Winbury’s, though, you can make the two-hour ferry journey to Nantucket - as several locations from the island did make it to the final cut. These include Mitchell's Book Corner, Main Street and the Brotherhood of Thieves bar.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The series' director Susanne Bier also spent time on the island and drew inspiration from its well to do residents.

As he explained to Town and Country , "You go to have lunch, and you look at the way people are dressed, what kind of bags they're carrying, the family structures.

"I would sit there watching every single detail, and I felt that there was a lot of fun, but also there was something under the surface that was very explosive. But maybe I was reading it into it because that's the way this series worked."