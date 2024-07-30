Where was Find Me Falling filmed? The Netflix rom-com's filming locations revealed

Having watched Harry Connick Jnr explore the stunning Mediterranean coastline in Find Me Falling, many viewers have wondered where the Netflix film was shot.

With its picturesque villages, shoreline cottages and sandy beaches, it is little wonder that the Find Me Falling's setting has captivated viewers - and the location of the movie is an integral part of the plot.

The new rom-com centres around musician John Allman (Hope Float's Harry Connick Jnr), a former rockstar whose highly anticipated comeback album fails to make the charts. Retreating from public life, he moves to a small Cypriot village and focusses on writing new music.

Though he intends to make a fresh start, his life is further complicated after he discovers that his new villa and the surrounding cliffs are a suicide hotspot. Determined to prevent more deaths, he seeks help from the local villagers.

It is then that reconnects with Sia (Agni Scott), an accomplished doctor who he once had a relationship with. After their chance encounter in the village, will the pair rekindle their decades-old romance?

As the plot revolves around the idyllic locale, fans have been curious about where filming for Find Me Falling took place.

Where was Find Me Falling filmed?

Find Me Falling was filmed in Cyprus, which is the setting for the Netflix rom-com and the home of director Stelana Kliris.

Keen to showcase the beautiful destination, the filmmaker "scouted every village on the island" for locations.

However, many of the village scenes were filmed in the Kaimakli neighbourhood - which is in the capital Nicosia.

Though its many winding streets were used in the Netflix film, the cast and crew moved to the western side of Cyprus for the iconic clifftop scenes.

One location they used was Pegeia (also spelt as Peyia), which is close to the city of Paphos and has panoramic views of the Cypriot coastline.

Meanwhile, John’s skinny dipping scene was filmed on Pezounospilioi beach in Paralimni and Titsiros on the east coast. Rather fittingly, the latter also translates to "naked".

While many of the filming locations are tourist hotspots, there are some you won’t be able to visit - including the rocker’s home.

(Image credit: Pavlos Vrionides / Netflix)

In fact, the crew had to construct the home’s exterior and then relocate it to White River Beach - as the site is an environmentally protected area.

As well as having to dismantle the set, there was a strict filming schedule and the crew were expected to leave the Pegeia beach before turtles arrived to lay their eggs.

Director Stelana Kliris later told Today, "We had to build the house in a factory and then bring it over to the location and then remove it as if it never existed.

"It's sitting in a warehouse at the moment, and we've had some people offer to buy it, but we're waiting to see what we're going to do with it. The cliff, however, is there — and [is] beautiful."

Recalling the shoot, the director says that the film is somewhat of a "love letter to Cyprus".

She added, "For a small country like us, this could literally put us on the map."