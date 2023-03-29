When does The Bachelorette start in 2023, who is the Bachelorette and where can you watch it?

Ready for love and drama? The Bachelorette season 20 is coming this summer - here's everything to know about it, including a hilarious twist.

Bachelor fans are still mourning the ending of the 27th season - but not to worry, Bachelor Nation, season 20 of The Bachelorette is following close behind.

Every summer, Bachelorette fans from across the nation gather together on Monday evenings to watch the beloved and long-standing dating series, where one Bachelorette will have to choose between a pool of over twenty guys. Of course, chaos and drama always ensue, which, let's be honest, is what makes the Bachelor franchise so damn entertaining.

Here's everything you need to know about the new season coming this summer, including where to watch, who the Bachelorette will be, and more.

Who is the new Bachelorette?

This summer, Bachelor Nation will be pleased to know Charity Lawson from last season's Bachelor will be returning to find love. Although things didn't work out for her with Zach Shallcross, we have high hopes that she'll find the one this time around.

A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When does the Bachelorette start in 2023?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. This is a later time than the show usually airs compared to the usual 8 p.m. air time - and while some folks are upset by it, others don't seem to care.

"9pm… y’all know who your target audience is, right? We have work in the morning," one person commented under an Instagram post announcing the official season 20 release date.

Another disagreed, saying, "I’m shocked at how many people are saying 9pm is too late though. Like why are y’all going to bed so early? Omg like it’s only ONE hour difference."

How can I watch season 20 of The Bachelorette?

If you have a cable subscription, The Bachelorette will be available to watch at 9 p.m. on Mondays on ABC.

HuluTV an YouTube TV subscriptions also allow fans to watch the show live. If you cut the Live TV cord a long time ago, first of all, join the club - but don't worry, the episodes will also be available for next-day streaming online on Hulu, even without a premium subscription.

However, if you are based in the UK or elsewhere in the world, you may struggle to access the new season of The Bachelorette unless you can access Hulu, which can be done via a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services think you’re in another country.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 's easy-to-follow instructions (ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free (opens in new tab) , too.) Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to the USA to access The Bachelorette on Hulu.

(Image credit: Future)

What's The Bachelorette twist this season?

The teaser trailer for season 20 starts with Charity and the show's host Jesse Palmer talking - and he reveals to her that there is a man standing in front of the Bachelor mansion who she already knows. She thinks, understandably, it could be an ex, or even Zach.

As she gets to the house, though, she sees that it's her brother, Nehemiah, stepping out of the limo to greet her. "I’m on the lookout, because men can be dogs," he explained in a voiceover addressed to the audience.

"I have a plan. It involves a disguise... I’m about to become ‘Undercover Brother.’"

So yes, Charity's brother will be staking out all of the guys that will soon enter the mansion, but will be in a disguise so the men don't suspect anything. This whole "undercover brother" thing might just prove to be the most genius ploy the Bachelor franchise has ever devised.