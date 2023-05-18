What is the Virgin River season 5 release date and what can we expect as the show is renewed for season 6?

The Virgin River season 5 release date is drawing nearer and many fans’ minds might’ve turned to what lies in store after the season 4 finale.

It might seem like the wait for Virgin River season 5 has taken forever but under a year since season 4 drew to an end we now know far more about when we can immerse ourselves back in the world of this hit drama. Based on the Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr, the show is set in the fictional Californian town of Virgin River and tells the story of its eclectic residents. The initial focus of newcomer Mel falling in love with local man Jack hooked us and since then their love story has remained key as other characters share the storytelling limelight.

Here we reveal the Virgin River season 5 release date, what we know about the future of the show with season 6 and what to expect from the next installment…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

For those who have been desperate for answers after the Virgin River season 4 ending the agonizing wait is almost over! The Virgin River season 5 release date is this fall and reportedly September 7 more specifically, as per What's on Netflix (opens in new tab). This means that we’ll (hopefully!) know the answers to season 4’s biggest burning questions very soon. As with previous installments of this hit romantic drama, it’s expected that all episodes will drop on this single day.

So whether or not you want to race through it in one go or pace yourself with the inevitable emotional rollercoaster that Virgin River season 5 will be, both options are possible.

Will there be Virgin River season 6?

From what happened to Hope on Virgin River to the suspense over whether Brady died, this is one Netflix show that knows how to pull us back time and time again, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the journey isn’t over yet. At the same time as they announced Ginny & Georgia season 3 and 4, the popular streaming platform confirmed Virgin River season 6. This is especially exciting given that the show’s renewal comes four months ahead of Virgin River season 5 premiering.

Virgin River has been renewed for Season 6! pic.twitter.com/4V3YiFRvmkMay 17, 2023 See more

When it comes to the future of Virgin River beyond season 6, this is less certain though the show has amassed quite the fan base. As Virgin River is based on a book series of the same name by Robyn Carr - which is now 22-books strong including holiday specials - there’s certainly plenty of material there to be adapted. This means that if Virgin River seasons 5 and 6 get fans’ seal of approval when they air it’s possible we could be returning to the California town of Virgin River many more times in the coming years.

What can we expect from Virgin River season 5?

The finale of Virgin River season 4 left fans on tenterhooks waiting for answers and it’s likely that we’ll get at least some of them explained in Virgin River season 5. Last season Charmaine Roberts ended up admitting that her ex-boyfriend Jack (who’s now happily engaged to Mel) isn’t the father of her unborn twins after all. Surely we can expect to learn who is at some point during Virgin River season 5 and given how big the mystery already is, the answer is likely to be just as shocking too.

However, we might have to wait until Virgin River season 6 for this particular answer as showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously told EW (opens in new tab) that he wouldn’t want to “waste” this huge reveal by revealing it at the wrong moment.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

“I was like, 'Well, what do I do with that? What's the best way to use that big twist?'" he explained. "But then also do what the show does so well, which is carry mysteries for multiple seasons and questions and keep the audience guessing. So, I can't say it will be in 5, and I can't say it won't. But it's definitely something that I would rather hold off on and not waste. Because it's that good."

Meanwhile, in season 4 Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins’ long-lost grandson Denny came into his life and by the finale it was revealed that he was keeping a devastating secret. After romance began to blossom between him and Lizzie, he ultimately confessed to her that whilst he really liked her he’d been pulling away because he’d been diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease. In heartbreaking scenes he confessed he was scared to commit to her because he felt he didn’t have a future.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

Another plot thread that will perhaps be resolved - or at least take more dramatic turns - in Virgin River season 5 is the entanglement that Paige and Preacher found themselves in. They’d already covered up the death of Paige’s abusive ex-husband Wes, but when Wes’ brother Vince showed up and threatened Paige’s son Christopher if she didn’t tell him where Wes was buried things got a little out of hand. Preacher came to her defense but whether or not Vince was knocked unconscious or actually killed remains to be seen in season 5.

In terms of what else fans can expect from the next season, Patrick explained that Hope will be back and much more like the Hope “we know and love”. This fan favorite character experienced a brain injury in season 3 and spent a large part of season 4 going through recovery and rehabilitation.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

“Starting in season 5, we still want to feel like she's getting healthier and that she's progressing and starting to reclaim the parts of her life that we haven't seen in two seasons,” he said. “She still is on the road to recovery. But we're going to start to see the Hope that we know and love a lot more in season 5.”

Fans can also expect familiar faces in Virgin River season 5 as it’s thought that the majority of the cast will be back. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O'Toole as Hope, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady.

Reports have suggested there will also be new cast members in Virgin River season 5 and viewers can also expect more diversity and inclusion going forward too. This is something Netflix’s Head of Drama Jinny Howe has reflected upon to Deadline (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022)

“Without getting specific, I will say that that continues to be a focus,” she explained. “Some of our early casting conversations for Season 5, I think it’s fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in Season 5. It’s definitely a priority, and I think you will see, as we expand the Virgin River community, that there will be more diversity and inclusion.”

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix as we countdown to the Virgin River season 5 release date and with all this in store, we can’t wait for the show’s return.