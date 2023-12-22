Victoria Beckham's slick plait ponytail look in the Bahamas is giving us serious hair envy

Victoria Beckham's slick plait ponytail was the perfect stylish look as she frolicked on a beach with her family.

Victoria Beckham revealed on social media that she escaped from the UK's cold weather and jetted off to the Bahamas with her family. In a video post on Instagram, the singer and fashion designer looked incredible as she danced on a beach with her daughter-in-law and showed off one of the best hairstyles for long hair.

The former Spice Girl looked great in one of the shots in a slicked ponytail plait. This is one of the best winter hair trends that is the perfect hairstyle for when you want your hair out of your face but still look chic. This has been a trendy look that is everywhere at the moment, and can even be used to mask greasy hair!

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Victoria Beckham likely relied on some high quality hairspray, hair gel or wax in order to keep her slicked back look in place without worrying about pesky fly-aways that could ruin this chic look.

The designer also wore a pair of oversized sunglasses, which have become her signature look over the years.

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Rectangular Shield Sunglasses In Black Visit Site RRP: £300.00 | Victoria Beckham. A new arrival to the Victoria Beckham Eyewear family, the Regtangular Shield is a bold, statement style, with smooth lines and exaggerated lenses. Fine metal temples and a flat top metal insert make for a comfortable fit. Amazon Amazon Square Oversized Sunglasses for Women Visit Site RRP: £9.49 | Amazon. These fashion shield sunglasses are designed for walking, travelling, and taking photos and are suitable as a high fashion accessory and for daily wear. Pilgrim Pilgrim Oceane Square Shield Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: Was £39.99 Now £20.00 | Pilgrim. Pilgrim's Oceane sunglasses are the epitome of empowerment and a stylish accessory for the fashionista who does not want to compromise.

While it's unconfirmed if Victoria was snapped wearing her own brand of sunglasses, her designer store does sell a pair of sunglasses that are extremely similar to the pair that she was wearing. There are also several stores that sell less expensive but similar versions of these glasses.

Victoria is also frequently snapped wearing her own designs which suggests that she could have made use of her own collection. For example, Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans that she wore in the Netflix doc, Beckham, were part of her own collection from her designer brand.