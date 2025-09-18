The secret to a happy marriage? Meeting later in life according to Twiggy's husband Leigh Lawson

Cultural icon and all-round superstar Twiggy, has been married to her husband, Leigh Lawson, for 42 years.

Twiggy, now aged 75, met actor and director Leigh, in 1984 - they married in 1988 when she was 40 and he was aged 43.

Both had been married before, with Leigh first divorcing in 1976 before entering into a relationship with actress Hayley Mills which ended in 1984.

Twiggy was previously married to actor Michael Witney, who died from a heart attack in 1983 at the age of 52 - the pair had a daughter together, named Carly.

Leigh believes the couple's second chance at love has been made more successful by the fact they met a little later in life.

"I was in my 40s when we met so I must have done something right to get a second chance," he told the Daily Mail," adding, "I also think there's more respect and you're much more prepared to make a compromise when you're a bit older as well," he said if their enduring happiness.

"You're more prepared to make compliments and I think probably the glue that holds it all together is humour. We make each other laugh a lot," he explains.

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Emirates)

Recalling that the pair were introduced through actor Robert Powell, Leigh shares they hit it off straight away, and he was surprised to find Twiggy lived just around the corner from him - he found out when she turned up at his home a few days after they met to ask for another date.

As well as finding his future wife very attractive - a given, he says - he was also struck by something deeper that he also cites as being a big contributor to the success of their relationship.

"I found my wife really attractive and very desirable when I met her. You wouldn't want to marry someone that you didn't fancy!," he says.

"But when I first met her. I just thought what a really nice lady. And I still feel that way. She's just a really nice person and kind."

"And I do truly realise now, after 40 years of marriage, how important it was that you get on as friends and are with somebody that you enjoy being with."

(Image credit: Popperfoto/Getty Images/Getty Images)

After she shot to stardom at the age of tender age of 16, Twiggy has worked hard and steadily ever since - and her husband is also quick to praise her work ethic.

"I can't see her retiring'", he said. "She's a ball of energy. In January she was offered the cover of Vogue twice - for Vogue Portugal and Vogue Greece, he added."

Leigh finishes sweetly, "I'm just so proud of her. She's 75 and still getting booked by Vogue and she's just come back from doing Germany's Next Top Model."

"The last 42 years of marriage have gone so quickly. When you're happy, time goes quickly."