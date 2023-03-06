This free site claims it'll help you find your soulmate using moon phases - here's how
Is finding out your moon phase soulmate the secret to true romantic harmony? As the trend gains popularity, we explain how to find yours
The realms of compatibility have once again expanded, as it transpires your moon phase soulmate might just be the element you've been ignoring.
If you're the type of person that looks to the Moon Calendar 2023 for guidance, there's a good chance that this compatibility test is your kind of thing. The moon phase soulmate test is currently trending on TikTok - so what does it mean and how do you find out yours?
Synastry is the fine art of comparing a person's astrology birth chart to discover how their planets interact with a potential romantic partner. There's nothing new about this cosmic craft, it's just now becoming more popular than ever.
Just take a look at hit reality TV series like Written In The Stars, a dating show that sees singles matched by expert astrologers according to their natal charts. Or even have a peep at a dating app and you'll see that mentioning one's zodiac sign compatibility is almost as common as referencing 'pineapple on pizza.'
On behalf of all the hopeless romantics out there, we'd like to stand by you with a very audible sigh regarding the latter trope. Now you've let that out - why not consider being a hopeful romantic once again? What is manifestation if it's not taking steps to make your dreams reality?
Perhaps your moon phase soulmate is the answer to finding the right person for you. Conversely, maybe incompatibility in this area may reflect negative feelings you have towards someone you're already with. After all, your Moon sign is an indicator, in your astrology birth chart, of your deepest desires and needs.
How do you find your moon phase soulmate?
It's important to point out that the moon phase soulmate theory has absolutely zero scientific backing - but many still believe it holds true.
The idea behind the moon phase soulmate concept is that the stages in the lunar cycle where you and your partner or potential partner were born should fit together.
There are eight distinct phases in the lunar cycle each month and four of them occur roughly a week apart. Per Space.com (opens in new tab), these phases are New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter(or half-full), Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter(half-full on other side), and Waning Crescent.
There are many free online resources that will help anyone curious find out the facts. We like this one from Astrostyle (opens in new tab), which is super user-friendly.
All you need to provide is the date and location of your birth. There's an option to add the time of birth but it's not essential. Once you've discovered the moon phase you and your potential soul mate were born under - you compare them to see if they fit.
Some TikTok users have even created videos of their efforts, which are proving to be an absolute treat for the eyes.
How to make Moon Phase soulmate TikTok
@kaylahouston03 (opens in new tab) ♬ Every Summertime - NIKI (opens in new tab)
- Use a moon phase calculator to discover the phase you and your perspective match were born under.
- Screenshot the images of the relevant phases and crop them to the same size so they're easy to compare.
- Download a video editing app, such as CapCut (opens in new tab).
- Copy a CapCut template that's already been used on TikTok and hit "CapCut try this template," followed by, "use template in CapCut." Once you've navigated back to CapCut, you select, "use template."
- Then, you add the two images that you screengrabbed earlier on and this is when you can add text if you so desire.
- Finally, you hit, "add sound in TikTok," export your video to your TikTok account and share your moon phase soulmate compatibility with the world!
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
