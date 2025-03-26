If you miss The Traitors, you need to watch Million Dollar Secret

Need something to fill the gaping void in your life left behind by The Traitors? Netflix's Million Dollar Secret is just what you need.

We're desperately missing Claudia Winkleman and her iconic Traitors outfits, and of course, the eccentric Traitors contestants that make the show so bingeable. While we mourn pantomime villain Linda, the devilishly delightful Minah, and the surprise that comes with each season - Diane and Ross being mother and son is the best one so far - we're keen to find something to fill the Traitors-shaped hole in our lives.

Fear not, we've found it. Hailed as the closest thing you'll get to The Traitors without watching the real deal, tuning into the Netflix equivalent, Million Dollar Secret, could banish all thoughts of Claudia and the castle.

How does Million Dollar Secret work?

In Million Dollar Secret, 12 contestants arrive at a lakeside estate named The Stag. Here, they'll pick a room key at random and once in their designated room, will find a mysterious welcome box.

Eleven of the contestants will have empty boxes and one lucky person will discover $1 million in theirs. However, the Traitors style twist is that they can only keep the money if they manage to keep the secret of having the money in their possession.

Throughout eight episodes, we'll see the millionaire given a secret agenda to complete that will provide an advantage in the game.

All players take part in daily activities to win strategic opportunities to reveal the real millionaire - this could include a chance to access the Trophy Room, where they can uncover clues hinting at the millionaire's identity.

Over dinner each evening, contestants will attempt to eliminate the person they believe to be the millionaire - like The Traitors contestants do at the nightly round table.

Million Dollar Secret | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happens if a millionaire is caught?

If a millionaire is uncovered by the other contestants, they leave the game and the money is passed to a new player.

If the millionaire feels they're on the cusp of being uncovered before they're voted out, they can ditch the money to continue the competition in the hope they could get it back again.

During the nightly dinner, contestants will vote on who they believe has the money. Whether correct or not, the person with the most votes will be asked to leave The Stag immediately.

Who hosts Million Dollar Secret?

The show is hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, most recently seen in Motherland spin-off, Amandaland. The British actor, comedian and screenwriter has had a long career in TV and film.

Speaking to Tudum about hosting Million Dollar Secret, Peter described how grueling it can be for contestants. "This game is about lying and deceiving people, taking them into your confidence and pretending to be friends," he says.

Peter adds, "The participants are in this crazy situation. They wake up, and they’re in this game 24/7. The emotions and the tension … it’s all real. Everyone tries to keep it together, but some just can’t handle the pressure."

Million Dollar Secret airs from March 26 on Netflix. Three new episodes will come out every Wednesday for the first two weeks, with the final two episodes released on week three.