Where are The Traitors season 1 and season 2 contestants now?

If you're wondering what became of the old favourites who made an appearance on The Traitors seasons 1 and 2, look no further - here's what they're up to now.

As The Traitors final approaches and the last few remaining contestants are anxiously roaming The Traitors castle wondering if they'll bag the cash prize, thoughts turn to previous contestants who took part in the series. While viewers get caught up with the tactics and backstabbing of the current group battling it out to win the show, let's not forget there have been some epic characters who appeared during seasons 1 and 2.

Alex and Tom being a couple in season 1 revealed The Traitors was going to throw a few twists in the audience's direction - remember how the nation collectively wanted to hug poor Matt who'd fallen for Alex only to find out she'd been lying to him? The Diane and Ross being mother and son twist during season 2 was even better, and Diane will go down with the recently departed Linda, as one of the greatest contestants the series has ever seen. Let's not waste any more time in taking a look at where all of the old favourites are now.

Where are The Traitors season 1 contestants now?

Wilf Webster

(Image credit: BBC)

Wilf was so close to getting his hands on the prize, but was pipped to the post by Hannah and her last minute suspicions that he was a traitor. Wilf is now a hugely popular figure on social media, having amassed large followings on Instagram and TikTok. His popular videos show him roaming the streets interviewing by passers about a variety of random subjects.

However, despite his success, Wilf has found making a steady income online challenging at times and has a day job alongside his online work. Per Heart, he shared, "The thing with social media is it's always fluctuating. So it's never guaranteed income all the time. That’s hard, especially with a family. I want to be a presenter eventually, like present a gameshow or something like that. I don’t want to be Wilf from The Traitors, I want eventually for people to not remember where I came from."

Amanda Lovett

(Image credit: BBC/Listen Entertainment Ltd/James Green)

Popular Amanda, who was an excellent mother figure to the younger contestants, appeared set to win the show until she was unmasked as a traitor after a good run. Since appearing in the series, Amanda has enjoyed may further TV appearances - she took part in Pilgrimage on BBC2, a series following celebrities from different faiths trekking together on an historical pilgrimage, discussing their different faiths along the way.

Amanda has also appeared on Homes under the Hammer and as a panellist on the Jeremy Vine Show. Amanda has teased that she will be appearing in a new show due to land around Easter. Although currently remaining tight-lipped about the details, she has revealed it will be the 'total opposite' to The Traitors.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aaron Evans

(Image credit: BBC)

Stealing hearts by wanting to win the money to give to his mum, Aaron is also having a lucrative time since he actually did win the show. Following his stint on the series, Aaron has appeared on Love Island USA and Celebrity Mastermind. After struggling with his mental health following his Love Island stint, Aaron has undertaken a 1,000km trek for charity.

As per The Mirror, Aaron explains, "I had a few problems after coming off of Love Island, and I was lucky enough to have the luxury of having a therapist that helped me through, but I also can imagine it's super difficult not having that support there, so I just wanted to kind of potentially just give back to other people that don't have that luxury or the like a therapist at hand."

Hannah Byczkowski

(Image credit: BBC)

Hannah was forced to quit her job in health and social care to go on show, and used the winnings to pay the bills while she transitioned into comedy full time. She now runs a popular podcast called GhostHuns with co-host Suzie Preece, where the pair share weekly ghost stories. They're also taking the podcast on tour in the form of live shows.

The synopsis of the GhostHuns tour reads, "Join comedians, basic huns and horror stans Hannah Byczkowski and Suzie Preece as they bring you the world's creepiest ghost stories. From ghosts and ghouls to the strange and unsavoury, Hannah and Suzie trawl real life and fictional tales to give your goosebumps, goosebumps. Not only do they scare themselves (and you) silly, they ALSO attempt to contact the dead. You’ll laugh, you’ll scream, you may even cry with fear."

Meryl Williams

(Image credit: BBC)

Meryl has been busy raising her profile as a social media influencer, and is often spotted attending events. She also has podcast called You & Me, with Erica Roberts from Married At First Sight.

Meryl also raises awareness of living with dwarfism, recently revealing a terrifying ordeal she had on a train. On her way to London, four teenagers entered the train and sat in the seats surrounding Meryl. The group began making disparaging comments and she was forced to message a friend to say she felt unsafe. Sadly, she was forced to hide in the toilets until the group left the train at their stop - Meryl wanted to use the story to reveal the hostility those with her condition can face from others.

Maddy Smedley

(Image credit: BBC)

Aspiring actress Maddy already had some acting credits under her belt when she appeared on The Traitors, although she didn't have enough work coming in to do it full time and was juggling a day job alongside her acting work. However, since her stint on the show, Maddy landed the role of a lifetime - the main guest role of Dilys in the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddy wrote, "Can’t believe I’m saying this I’m gonna be in Call the Midwife the Christmas special. Telling Dilys’ story, Hope I do it justice. One of my dream jobs thank you for having me and thanks Alex my agent for getting me through the door."

Alex Gray

(Image credit: BBC)

Alex is busy building her profile as a TV presenter, and trying to get work in that area. She also raises awareness of healthy eating, having revealed she previously suffered from an eating disorder, and also speaks about her autoimmune illness that took her a long time to receive a diagnosis for.

Tom Elderfield

(Image credit: BBC)

Tom is forging ahead with carving out his career as a magician since appearing on The Traitors. He's been seen on Ultimate Magic Skills on Sky, and Smoke & Mirrors on Vice. As well as advertising his services for events, Tom also works in magic consultation, creating original magic for TV, online shows, stage and marketing campaigns.

If you're wondering if Alex and Tom are still together, the pair are still going strong and have recently bought a house together - the house appears to need a lot of work, so expect to see progress reports as they fix it up posted to social media.

Where are The Traitors season 2 contestants now?

Harry Clark

(Image credit: BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green)

Quite the Marmite contestant, viewers either loved or hated the dastardly Harry. When his time on the show came to an end, Harry was another contestant who turned to social media influencing. He and fellow ex-Traitor Paul Gorton, also host a podcast together called Harry and Paul’s Guide to Life.

You'll also see Harry take part in more reality series in the coming year, with a stint in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins confirmed. However, there are rumours flying around that Harry was asked to leave the series when he was caught lying, so we'll have to wait until it airs to find out whether this was actually the case.

Mollie Pierce

(Image credit: BBC/Comic Relief/David Emery)

Mollie wasted no time in jumping into another reality series, appearing on the latest season of Dancing on Ice. She also continues to be an excellent advocate for limb difference and wearing a stoma - she was born with missing digits on her right hand, and wears a stoma bag due to ulcerative colitis.

"I call my stoma Sid," Mollie revealed on the BBC's Access All podcast, adding, "I'm very proud of Sid. He's helped me in a lot of ways. When I was suffering with ulcerative colitis I couldn't be away from a toilet," she explains. "I would never have been able to do the missions in the middle of a field or the middle of a loch. So actually having a stoma bag is the best thing I've ever done," she concludes.

Paul Gorton

(Image credit: BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green)

Absolutely revelling in his role as a traitor and scheming all over the place, Paul remains another particularly memorable character. Following his time on the show, he hosts The Harry and Paul Show podcast with Harry Clark, and has also been on Celebrity Mastermind with a a specialist subject of Ricky Gervais tear-jerker, Afterlife.

Paul also writes a column for Rolling Stone about what is happening in The Traitors. Often sharing snippets of family life with his Instagram followers, Paul recently welcomed his second son, Cooper - he already has a son named Charlie.

Andrew Jenkins

(Image credit: BBC)

Andrew had experienced terrible trauma in his younger years, revealing he'd suffered a brain injury following a catastrophic car crash in 1999. Andrew initially died before being resuscitated and spending time in a coma. He also suffered a stroke and had titanium plates fitted into his head. He wasn't expected to survive, and when he did, was told he'd never walk again - he defied the odds to make a very good recovery.

Andrew is now a mental health speaker and supporter, and he also works with brain injury charities. He recently undertook a charity walk for brain injury awareness, writing on Instagram, "I’m walking 1,200 km across four nations to raise awareness and funds for Brain injury.

Why? Every year over 350,000 people are hospitalised due to brain injury. That’s nearly the population of Cardiff or 3 full Wembley Stadiums. Every step of this 1,200 km journey is dedicated to raising funds for Headway who provide critical support for survivors and their families."

Jaz Singh

(Image credit: BBC)

Jaz was an excellent traitor hunter, and had the nation collectively shouting at their screens that he was right when he picked out Harry as one in the season 2 final. Jaz now hosts his own motivational show on the BBC Asian Network, offering inspirational advice.

During his time on the show, he revealed the impact of finding out his father had a secret second life and family. He's since hosted a documentary on BBC Radio 4 called The Psychology of a Second Life, covering the topic of duel lives and how it affects the family and friends of those found doing it.

Diane Carson

(Image credit: BBC)

Diane went from her The Traitors stint to an appearance on Celebrity Masterchef, although she didn't get very far in the competition... Not discussed on the show, Diane has another son, Kerr Logan, who is a very successful actor - Kerr has appeared on the Strike series, Showtrial, and Game of Thrones.

Diane, a former teacher, has now made her own way into acting, and is set to make her stage debut in the comedy Mothers of the Brides. Sharing the news on Instagram, Diane wrote, "I still can't find the words to describe the seismic shift this year has brought (and the incredible people I've met along the way), but as if it all wasn't completely mental enough, I'm going to be heading out on my first ever 3 month UK theatre tour (because why not?!), in brand new comedy "Mothers Of The Brides".