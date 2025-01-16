When is The Traitors final? All we know so far about the conclusion of season 3

When is The Traitors final? That is the question on everyone's lips as season 3 progresses - we delve into exactly when the show will reach its conclusion.

It has to be said that The Traitors season 3 has been an equally exciting rollercoaster ride of emotions as its preceding seasons. The first couple of episodes were perhaps a slower burn than we've seen previously, but the residents of The Traitors castle have since gone full throttle, unforgettable characters are emerging (looking at you, Linda,) and the show has been a bright spot during an apparently endless January.

However, all good things must come to an end and sadly, that's the case for The Traitors. If you're wondering when the season 3 finale will be, we can tell you everything you need to know, as well as offering our own opinion on who could win. Once you know when the last episode will be, clear your schedule, get your favourite snacks in, and prepare for the televisual feast of the year to play out before you.

When is The Traitors final?

The Traitors season 3 final will air on Friday, January 24 at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. With a running time of 70 minutes, the finale gives us extra time to pour over who might walk away with the potential prize pot of £120,000, which will be revealed right at the end of the episode.

In a tweak to the finale format this year, the contestants who make it to the final will no longer reveal whether they are a Faithful or a Traitor as they are banished. This leaves the remaining players to rely solely on their instincts when deciding whether or not there's any Traitors left in the game, meaning the decision to end the game will be a lot harder than previous years.

Speaking about this change to the format, Claudia Winkleman said as per the BBC, "It underlines... the main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end, I hope, that's all I can say, it throws it all on its head." As it stands, it's difficult to ascertain just how much this tweak will impact the direction of the finale - it will definitely make it harder and probably a lot more exciting - we can't wait for it to play out.

How are The Traitors chosen?

If you're wondering how the Traitors are chosen, it's not actually Claudia alone who makes the decision - the selection is made after a wider discussion with some of the crew members. "We talk to all of them, and then six of us go up to a room, the brilliant casting people, and we get through seven packets of biscuits," Claudia explains.

The presenter adds, "I'm the smallest voice in the room, but you decide while having had those chats who it's going to be." The casting crew always ensure a broad range of personality types and differences each year when selecting contestants, to make sure new and interesting relationships form that are different to any other season.

Of course, there's always a twist during every series. The season 1 twist was secret couple Lisa and Alex, who didn't remain secret for very long when Alex shouted their relationship status to the contestants during breakfast, quite early on in the show. Then there was secret mother and son, Diane and Ross, during series 2 - both were done dirty by the other players in our opinion, and at least one of them should've won.

The series 3 twist of two sisters taking part wasn't really a twist, as the pair announced it right at the very start. This had led to viewers being convinced another secret will come to light, sparking conspiracy theories in the process. Could one be revealed in the finale? We'll have to wait and see.

Who could win The Traitors?

Our guess, and it appears many others feel the same, is that Minah is going to sprint headlong to the cash prize and pull the wool over everyone's eyes until the very end. She's been absolutely stellar and played the game to perfection. While some experts have suggested winning the game is based entirely on luck, there are some who've studied human behaviour and suggest there are certain characteristics that make an excellent Traitor, which Minah seems to have.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University, says being yourself is the best way to be a Traitor - that would've signalled instant trouble for Charlotte had she been selected to be one. The psychologist suggests that ultimately, kindness and looks can hugely impact success as a Traitor.

"We all know that nice people never really get suspected of anything," she explains, adding, "There's something called the halo effect in psychology which looks at the idea that if you are someone who is more stereotypically good looking, you would automatically be seen as a nicer, more trusting person.

"So, as a traitor, if you're seen as a nice person, people will think you're more caring, more thoughtful, more truthful, when actually it might just be that you're being yourself, while playing the game in the background." Minah certainly fits this profile of the perfect Traitor - let's hope she can see her game through to the end.