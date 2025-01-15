The Traitors: Did you notice Linda's subtle mistake fans think will get her caught?

Linda is rapidly turning into one of most iconic contestants The Traitors has ever seen, but she's potentially made a huge error that could see her outed her as a Traitor...

With more lives than a cat and some comical acting skills, Linda has come from nowhere to become quite the icon of the series - when thinking about who has left The Traitors so far, it really is a miracle that Linda is still there. She basically outed herself as a Traitor within seconds of being marked as one, which Jake was quick to point out to anyone who'd listen, but which everyone has strangely chosen to ignore.

Linda now swans around The Traitors castle being as subtle as a herd of elephants with her irrepressibly blatant treachery, that she lacks even an inch of self-awareness about. Hordes of viewers are tuning in to the show because her cringe-worthy thespian skills have become an unmissable part of the TV line up, and her comedy shock responses are sure to inspire memes for evermore.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

However, fans are concerned for Linda the legend, after spotting a potentially fatal error during episode 6 when Linda wrote the names of players to potentially be banished, on a painting hung in the castle. Linda and Minah were tasked with selecting four names to write on gravestones featured in the picture, which hangs in the castle's kitchen.

The four gravestones already contained the words "In loving memory of…" and the pair just needed to finish each sentence with the names of their victims. Linda, who's been gunning for Fozia since she returned to the series, wasted no time in writing her name on one of the stones. However, Linda has a very specific and recognisable way of writing the letter "Z," and having already written the name on her plaque at the round table, the group will be aware of how she forms this letter.

Should the other contestants notice the names written on the painting and recall Linda's handwriting from the round table, it will no doubt be game over for the retired opera singer - and plenty of viewers were quick to point this out on social media too, horrified their hero could make such a "schoolboy error."

#TheTraitors will anyone notice that the handwriting on painting is Linda's? Particularly the way she writes z in Fozia 🤔Why didn't she try to disguise it! pic.twitter.com/gEFGioedJPJanuary 11, 2025

To be fair, the entire process of getting the names onto the gravestones was farcical from the start. Linda and Minah were told to look for a specific peacock feather pen, which Linda absolutely could not see despite it being RIGHT IN FRONT OF HER ON THE MANTLEPIECE. As the mission needed to be of the utmost covertness, Linda needed to transport the pen to the room containing the painting, comically stuffing it in her trousers to do so.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Linda was emblazoning her highly identifiable handwriting on the painting, Minah was keeping watch by the door. Even as a Faithful approached and Minah was hissing with rising urgency, "You need to put it back," in the manner of speaking to a toddler who has zero plans to follow orders, Linda showed no urgency to finish up and get out.

We'll wait with baited breath to see whether Linda really has set up her own downfall when the next episode airs. On the other hand, she could swoop down to breakfast wearing her cloak at this stage and still avoid suspicion, so we could all be getting ourselves worked up over nothing.