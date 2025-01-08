Who has left The Traitors so far? Banished and murdered series 3 contestants

The Traitors is a fast paced reality show and it can be difficult to keep track of who is in and who is out - here's your handy guide to who has left The Traitors so far.

From when is The Traitors season 3 on, to exactly where can I get my hands on Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits, the show poses many burning questions. You've probably also pictured yourself playing the game in your head, convinced you'd be one of the best contestants there ever was, or at least imagined yourself walking the halls of The Traitors castle and wondering whether you can visit.

Now the tears, tantrums, deception and dramatic cloaked figures have returned for season 3, it can be difficult to keep track of the series and its unusual release schedule - it's not on every night and there's no binge watching unless you wait for all episodes to be released, and that's simply too difficult. If you're struggling to keep on top of who is still in and who is out of The Traitors, here's a list of all murdered and banished contestants.

Who has left The Traitors so far?

Armani - banished during episode 3

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

Armani got off to a flying start as a Traitor, and was delighted with her status. However, her sister, Maia, always had doubts about whether or not Armani was a Traitor and voicing those during the round table potentially sealed her older sister's departure. There'd already been a few doubts from the other contestants surrounding Armani's confidence around the castle, and it appeared these could've been overlooked when more attention fell on Kas as being a more likely Traitor - but it wasn't to be.

Maia said she was unsure about her sister's status, and this appeared to turn the tables and Armani was banished. She'd already ruffled the feathers of fellow Traitors Minah and Linda, by telling them they weren't "doing enough," something that offended Minah enough to also vote to banish Armani, to the barely concealed shock of Linda.

Upon leaving the series, Armani said, "As I left, I couldn't help but think it was great, it was a fun time and I really liked everyone. I was very calm throughout the whole process, a lot more than I thought I would be, I think because I wasn't a Faithful, I didn't have the constant nagging in the back of my mind and anxiety about who I could trust. The game is really serious and intense, but it's also important to just enjoy yourself."

Elen - banished during episode 2

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

It was incredibly difficult not to feel sorry for sweet translator Elen. Hailing from rural Wales, it appeared evident Elen was slightly out of her depth on the show, but her endearing nature made us wish she'd have stayed for longer. Her biggest mistake was telling everyone she believed the series would have more female Traitors and an older, strong woman.

Although this is actually totally accurate, the contestants interpreted this as Elen knowing who the other Traitors were, meaning she must be one. No matter how much she tried to talk her way out of it, or how many tears she shed in the process, Elen was unable to convince everyone of her Faithful status and was banished.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat following her departure, Elen said, "I grew up in a very rural area in north Wales, my whole family's Welsh, I was taught all my subjects at school in Welsh, I was taught English in Welsh. It's all I really knew before I moved to Cardiff, where I had to speak English. It's kind of made me less confident communicating in English and I feel like that's one of the reasons I was out of my depth in the castle."

Keith - murdered during episode 2

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

The nation was surely united in collective anger when friendly window cleaner Keith was murdered, in what was a particularly low blow from the Traitors. Another sweet and unassuming contestant, it would've been nice to see Keith stay a little longer, if only to see how he spelled the other contestants names - social media was alight with amusement when Keith wrote Nathan's name as "Nather" when he voted to banish him.

Speaking on Ed Gamble's The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast, Keith revealed astonishment at his early departure from the show. "I'd seen the envelope on the chair and I thought, 'Oh, somebody might want me to be a Traitor,'" he said, adding, "I didn't think I was going to be murdered. I just opened it and reading it, that was the biggest shock of my life. I just thought to myself, 'I was too smart.'"

Nathan - banished during episode 2

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

We didn't really get to know Nathan before the contestants decided he was definitely a Traitor (he was a Faithful,) and banished him from the castle. Receiving eight votes, the London-based property consultant packed his bags once again, not long after unpacking them.

Speaking of his departure, Nathan said, "The game was so hard, people think it's easy but there’s so much going on and so many dynamics. I was absolutely gutted to leave but it was my time! I don't dwell on things for very long and I don't get upset. I take it on the chin, learn from it and become stronger from it. Obviously, I'd love to have done just a little bit more to experience the game, but my time is my time."

Yin - murdered during episode 1

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

Yin's role on the show sadly became a blink-and-you'll-miss-it one, after she was murdered by the Traitors in the very first episode. Perhaps she was too open about her qualifications in communications, with the Traitors immediately seeing her skills in reading people as a threat to keeping their identity secret - Yin could've followed in the footsteps of Charlotte who is pretending to be Welsh, and Leanne who is masquerading as a nail technician instead of an army soldier, in a move to keep themselves 'safe' from suspicion.

As she prepared to leave the castle, Yin told the cameras, "My God that was fast! I had this whole narrative planned. This is chapter one but really this is the end, but I have enjoyed every demi, semi quaver of this experience so far, as short as it has been. It's like a mayfly or a lunar moth which is a famous moth that lives for only day but shines very brightly and then is extinguished for evermore."

Alexander - sacrificed himself

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

Former British diplomat Alexander, sacrificed himself before the train had even left the station to transport him to the castle - contestants were forced to select three members of their cohort to leave the game before it had even started, in return for some prize money. Alexander was one who chose to put himself forward.

Fozia - sacrificed herself

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

Fozia also chose to sacrifice herself before the game had even gotten underway. She wasn't sure whether it was a decision she'd come to regret, but revealed it was the sort of selfless gesture she'd do in her normal life.

Jack - sacrifieced himself

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

Another contestant sacrificed in a selfless act, Jack seemed a fun and gregarious character, and it was sad not to get to know him a bit more. However, watch out for the next episode, because as the end credits drew near on episode 3, a carriage carrying masked figures was seen heading towards the castle - could this be Alexander, Fozia and Jack returning? Watch this space.