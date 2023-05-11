The New Moon May 2023 in Taurus is all about putting your trust in the Universe

The New Moon May 2023 is coming off a very tumultuous eclipse season that transpired during a rocky Mercury retrograde. This New Moon, in Taurus, acts as a balm, soothing our frazzled nerves amidst shocking or destabilizing external events.

Yes, Mercury retrograde April 2023 has juddered to an end and it's likely you felt the brunt of it. As if it wasn't potent enough energy, the May Full Moon 2023 coincided with the lunar eclipse May 2023. Yes, May is a hectic month already in the Moon calendar 2023, and did we mention Pluto retrograde 2023 kicked off too? The New Moon May 2023 honestly can't come fast enough!

If your world felt rattled, rocked, or possibly even shattered by the eclipses we just went through, this lunation is an invitation for integration. Taurus energy craves safety and dependability – which is everything that eclipses are not. Taurus is not a sign known for loving change – it’s symbolized by a sturdy, slow-moving bull.

(Image credit: Panlrob Samsuwan/Getty Images)

Change is never easy, sometimes it’s not even wanted, but since we often don’t get a choice in the matter, especially during eclipses. This New Moon grants us the care, nurturing, and patience we need to enter this new phase - right at the tail end of Taurus season 2023.

The New Moon May 2023 is a welcome - if momentary - pause that allows us to regroup, refocus, and recommit to who we love and what we want to invest in. Earth sign Taurus grounds us in what’s real and what’s tangible, asking us to indulge our senses, which we may need to rely on now.

Remember that New Moons aren’t times for certainty but for trust. Also, note that a New Moon is a time of new beginnings, so pay close attention to any new people that enter our lives or new events that occur during this time – what happens now will feature prominently in our stories later.

When is the New Moon May 2023?

(Image credit: bjdlzx/Getty Images)

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:53 AM EST, the Sun and Moon will align at exactly 28 degrees of Taurus, kicking off a new cycle in the stars and in our lives down here on earth, as Gemini season 2023 begins.

The difference between a New Moon and Full Moon is that New Moons are prime times for manifesting so mark your calendars for putting extra intention into making your wildest dreams come true.

For the most accurate reading of how the New Moon May 2023 will affect you depending on your zodiac sign, look at your sun or rising sign according to your astrology birth chart.

New Moon May 2023 horoscope

(Image credit: Artur Debat/Getty Images)

Aries

As a sign known for risk-taking and adventure, the New Moon May 2023 - in your second house of finances - is asking you to take a moment to pause before you leap. Coming up with avant-garde ideas or money-making ventures is not an issue for you – you’re a cardinal sign, after all, and you’re adept at thinking big. The stars however are not calling for that right now. At this moment in time, you’re being asked to think closely and carefully about where you are making investments – of your time, money, energy, and resources. A bit of careful planning now will pay off for you in bigger dividends later.

Taurus

It seems like the cosmic spotlight has been squarely focused on you, Taurus. After several intense and transformative eclipses in your sign, your life likely looks different now than it did just a few months ago. The only way through change is forward. The New Moon May 2023 is in your first house of the self, so it's your opportunity for integrating those changes – and having the agency to decide where you’d like to move forward. What do you want? What makes you feel safe? What gives you comfort? That’s where your energy investment should go. The stars are empowering you to direct where you want to go and who you want to be.

Gemini

Talking comes easily to you – you’re a Mercury-ruled sign, after all. Communication is your forte. But this New Moon in your twelfth house of the subconscious is calling for silence and stillness. You know that feeling of “awkward silence” and the desire to rush in to fill it? The New Moon May 2023 is asking you to sit in that moment, even if there is some initial discomfort. What can you learn and discover about yourself when you do less? Perhaps there is a message for you that you can still be loved and accepted even if you’re not entertaining. Prioritize self-care first, Gemini. There’s more than one way to be heard.

Cancer

Everything and anything are on the table for you during this New Moon, Cancer. Taking place in your eleventh house of hopes, dreams, and good fortune, the only limit to what you can manifest is your own imagination. Right now, the stars are coaxing you out of your proverbial crab shell, however safe and comfortable it feels to you, for you to get one step closer to actualizing your dreams. While there’s certainly security in your comfort zone, trust that putting yourself out there will pay off later. You could meet very influential people during this time - ones who can put you on the path to success if you’re willing to risk making the first introduction.

Leo

A fresh start may be just what you need, Leo. With this New Moon in your tenth house of public image, you’re being reminded of all the changes you went through over the last 18 months – likely taking root in your home life. If changes with family had you focused on keeping your head down and poured into your profession, you can be forgiven for having those proverbial blinders on. But now that the dust has settled, the stars want you to consider where your sense of comfort and security really lies. The start of your new legacy begins now and it’s up to you to shape it.

Virgo

When it comes to soaking up information, you’re stellar at it, Virgo. With this New Moon in your ninth house of higher learning, the stars are calling on you to follow your passions and see where it takes you – literally, spiritually, academically, and always, personally. It’s not a time to think or play small – it’s time to look at the bigger picture. You can do whatever you set your mind to, whether that’s travel, going back to school, starting a new fitness routine, a meditation practice, or even a podcast. Just because someone else has done it before doesn’t mean you have. And that’s what makes it unique. Get started on your dream.

Libra

You’re being invited to consider your relationship with vulnerability, Libra. Perhaps you’re in a situation where you’re relying on someone else for comfort and support. The nature of this relationship could be financial, emotional, or physical dependence and it could be romantic, familial, or platonic. However, this interplay manifests in your life, this New Moon in your eighth house of karmic bonds is asking you to deepen your sense of trust. It’s okay to need help. And it’s okay to not have to reciprocate or pay it back immediately. Accept other people’s kindness. Consider that it’s not transactional – it’s spiritual healing and a chance for a fresh start and perspective.

(Image credit: dennisvdw/Getty Images)

Scorpio

With all the letting go you’ve had to go over the last eighteen months finally ending, Scorpio, you’ve got some welcome news. The stars are having you initiate a new cycle in love and romance. With this New Moon activating your seventh house of commitments, you’re being given the opportunity to invest in someone or something that you love, desire, or are attracted to. Fear of commitment could’ve had you holding back from starting something new, but the skies are coaxing you to consider that everyone you meet has a gift they can offer you. That is, if you’re willing to accept it. Take a chance on someone – and in turn, on love.

Sagittarius

Routine and structure may seem antithetical to your spontaneous nature, Sagittarius. But with this New Moon in your sixth house of daily habits, you’re being invited to reinvigorate your schedule. And that doesn’t have to be boring. Think about how you spend your days –who you’re with, who you interact with, what you do, and what you don’t do. What would you change if you could imagine a different way? What would you keep the same? How can you add more variety to your routine while still meeting your responsibilities to yourself and others? It’s up to you to construct the reality you want to live in.

Capricorn

What brings you joy, Capricorn? You’re one of the hardest-working signs of the zodiac. But what do you for fun? With this New Moon in your fifth house of creativity, you’re being asked to bring more purpose to your pleasure – and if anyone can handle that task, it’s you. During this lunation, consider a favorite hobby or pastime that you’d like to pick up or start again, maybe one that brought you great joy and comfort as a child. It does not have to be a money-making venture or side hustle. Sometimes the most productive thing we can do is be at our leisure. Remember that.

Aquarius

You may be feeling extra sensitive during this time, Aquarius. But with a New Moon in your fourth house of home and family, you’re being given a fresh start when it comes to how you interact with those closest to you. This may require a bit of digging through the past, however, in order to understand how your foundations are shaping your present and informing your future. Think about who and what brings you comfort and helps you feel safe and secure – that’s where you want to invest your time and energy right now.

Pisces

Do you have something to say, Pisces? Perhaps some hard-earned wisdom you want to teach or impart on others? The New Moon May 2023 is in your third house of communication. It's signaling that now is the time to put pen to paper to make this thought a reality. Remember that if we had to be perfect in order to initiate something, no one would ever get started at all. Start with where you are. And never forget that you have something valuable to contribute. What you have to share could bring great comfort to others – and more importantly, yourself.