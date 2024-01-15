Sandra Oh's illusion pixie cut and oversized gold disc earrings make the perfect statement at Critics Choice Awards

Sandra Oh's illusion pixie cut was a stunning statement on the red carpet as the actor wore the most perfect white floor-length dress.

On January 14th, 2024, Sandra Oh attended the 9th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica with a whole host of other famous faces. The actor looked incredible as she disregarded the major 2024 hair trends and opted for a statement look with an optical illusion style that gave the impression she had a super short cut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look showcased Sandra's natural ringlet curls which were delicately piled on top of her head. The slicked-back sides of the hairstyle were perfectly swept back to give the illusion of a dramatically chopped pixie haircut.



Bold gold jewellery pieces were the perfect accompaniment to Sandra's statement hairstyle. The actor wore a pair of thick gold disc hoops that matched her thick gold rings and the gold lining of her mini clutch.

The pieces aligned with the jewellery trends 2024 and Sandra's look showed exactly how to style these stylish pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra was also styled with a gentle makeup look that accentuated her high cheekbones and added a slight pop of colour with a rose shade of pink lipstick.

The look was styled by Jordan Johnson, a Los Angeles-based stylist, who has several celebrity clients on her books. A post on social media revealed that Sandra's elegant gown was from the designer brand Harbison Studio.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Awards ceremony Sandra Oh stepped on stage with Awkwafina, who she starred in Quiz Lady with earlier this year, to present the award for the Best Comedy Series, which was won by The Bear. Although the pair looked delighted to be presenting the award together, it was also a night of celebration for the duo as their film, Quiz Lady, won the award for Best Movie Made for Television.