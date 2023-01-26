Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet dress wows on the red carpet and we're totally here for it!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet dress left little to the imagination and we cannot get enough! The super stylish actor stepped out alongside her co-stars but there's no denying that all eyes were on her at the star-studded event.

Some may say it's sheer madness, but only weeks after Salma Hayek's Golden Globes dress showed off her enviable figure, with swathes of translucent fabric, a corset, and sparkles for days - the superstar has stepped out in a daring look again.

This time around it was at the premiere of her latest movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance, which she stars in alongside mega-hunk Channing Tatum.

The final installment of the hit movie franchise is directed by the great Stephen Soderbergh, the man responsible for many hit films including Erin Brockovich, Oceans Eleven, and The Laundromat.

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

The synopsis for the new movie, out on February 14, reads, "Mike Lane [Channing] takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida."

It continues, "hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite [Salma] who lures him with an offer he can't refuse, and an agenda all her own." You may be wondering, where are the hot men dancing? Well, with everything on the line, "he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape."

At 56, Salma is 14 years older than the male lead Channing, which bucks the old Hollywood trend of female leads being far younger than their male counterparts. This is highlighted in a study (opens in new tab) back in 2015, which looked at the age disparity in romantic films from the previous 30 years, that found on average, male leads in romantic films are 4.5 years older than their female co-stars.

The study came after actor Maggie Gyllenhaal spoke out against ageism against women in Hollywood, in conversation with The Wrap (opens in new tab)back in 2015. “There are things that are really disappointing about being an actress in Hollywood that surprise me all the time,” she said. “I’m 37 and I was told recently I was too old to play the lover of a man who was 55. It was astonishing to me. It made me feel bad, and then it made me feel angry, and then it made me laugh.”

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Salma has also been outspoken about the fact that women on and off screen are often made feel like they're no longer as worthy as they were in their younger years. While appearing on the Red Table Talk with host Jada Pinkett-Smith, Salma said, “there's no expiration date for women. That has to go."

"Because you can kick ass at any age," she continued. "You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are."