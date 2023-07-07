Salma Hayek's bikini photo celebrating 'National Bikini Day' sends fans wild as she makes thinly veiled political statement

Salma Hayek's bikini photo, shared on her Instagram account, is in honor of National Bikini Day - which is celebrated on July 5 every year. The talented actor, philanthropist, and activist took the opportunity to share a little history - and a little shade - on the day itself.

It's not the first time Salma Hayek's bikini picture nearly broke the internet, as the beloved Mexican-American actor is no stranger to sharing images celebrating her body and body positivity as a whole.

As Salma Hayek's tie-dye look and countless other gorgeous snaps have proven, the star looks just as fabulous dressed down as she does dressed up. Although let's not ignore her incredible glam looks too. Who the hell could forget Salma Hayek's red leather corset and tulle Met Gala 2023 look?!

Salma's stunning bikini comes from Zimmerman and costs a cool $318/£250. The swimsuit is a bit on the pricier side and has a halterneck top with low-rise bottoms, which may not appeal to everyone.

Luckily for fans of a two-piece, H&M has a stunning bandeau bikini with higher-cut bottoms. Also, it's a more affordable option that will help avoid awkward tan lines!

Devi Crochet Bikini $318/£250 | Zimmerman Salma's bikini comes from Zimmerman and is in a stunning patch paisley print. It's made from Italian lycra and has truly stunning crochet edging with toggle ends and a low-rise cut.

Padded Bandeau Bikini Top $17.99/£14 |H&M Tan lines can take a hike with this gorgeous bandeau top, which is padded for comfort and style. Best paired with matching bottoms, a huge straw sun hat, sunglasses, and a margarita!

Brazilian Bikini Bottoms $17.99/£14 | H&M These stunning bikini bottoms have a higher waist, providing extra comfort. Their vibrant print is sure to help you stand out in the best way possible as you hit the beach!

In her caption, the Black Mirror star acknowledged the big day and shared a rather interesting fact that we didn't know - that the much-loved two-piece has been around for less than eight decades!

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!" she said.

As well as a little history lesson, Salma also said, "let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback." This may be in reference to the shocking attack on women's rights in the US in recent years.

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Although she's best known as an actor, Salma has dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of women and girls all over the world. Speaking to the Guardian back in 2015, Salma discussed feminism and why she's a proud feminist.

“I am a feminist because I love women and I am ready to fight for women," she said. "I am a feminist because I am proud to be a woman, and I am passionate about making the world a better place for women. I am a feminist because a lot of amazing women have made me the woman I am today. I am inspired by women every day, as friends and as colleagues."

The vast majority of her charity and philanthropic work has been with the Kering Foundation, which was established by her husband François-Henri Pinault. François is the chairman and CEO of luxury group Kering, which owns multiple luxury labels across the globe, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.