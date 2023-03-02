Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in houndstooth dress as she channels royal trend of the moment

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reese Witherspoon looked amazing in a tailored houndstooth dress as she shared her latest children's book with fans on social media on Wednesday.

The monochrome dress, which featured a large gold zip running down the front, short sleeves and frayed edges, grabbed the attention of fans as Reese took to Instagram to reveal all about her latest book, Busy Betty and the Circus Surprise.

Opening up about her new book, Reese said, "I'm so excited to introduce to you the second Busy Betty book. Are you ready to see the cover?" Showing off the finished article, she added, "Here she is. How adorable is this? Pre-order it now for the spirited kid in your life."

But followers were more impressed with Reese's stylish outfit. "I love your dress!" one fan commented, while another added, "Oh man I love that dress." A third asked, "Reese I love love love your dress... where can I buy that ?"

Unfortunately, Reese's dress is out of most people's price range at $4000 (£3449) from Oscar De La Renta, but it seems houndstooth is somewhat of a hot trend at the moment among A-listers.

Kate Middleton recently teamed a houndstooth Zara skirt with a gorgeous cream coat and pearl earrings as she and Prince William attended an engagement in Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gorgeous skirt is no longer available to buy new from high street favourite Zara as it belonged to a previous season's collection, but it can be found second-hand on various websites. On Resell Zara (opens in new tab), where customers sell clothing they no longer wear, it is on offer for £5.99.

Another royal who has sported houndstooth on the same day Kate wore her black and white houndstooth skirt is Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child.

The royal looked lovely as she attended an engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore on Tuesday in a houndstooth coat, which she paired with stockings and black leather knee-high heeled boots for a perfect monochrome look on the last day of February.

This was a gorgeous monochrome look and was a re-wear from the Princess who has owned this coat for a number of years and last wore it exactly three years before on February 28, 2019, when she attended an exhibition in Windsor.

Eugenie was perhaps borrowing some style tips from Kate Middleton with her houndstooth look as just days ago, Kate Middleton re-wore her pregnancy coat which was patterned in a red and white houndstooth print, much like Eugenie's.

Like Eugenie, Catherine also wore her houndstooth coat while she was expecting. The Princess was snapped in this coat in January 2018 when she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Louis, who is turning five next month and is fourth in the royal line of succession.