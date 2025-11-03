Prepare for a blooming good time with our autumn plants and flowers picture quiz
Can you name all 10 from these photos and clues?
As we bed in for the first working week of November, the shorter days and recent spells of wet and windy weather are impacting our gardens, and our plants for autumn colour are really coming into their own.
Whether you're relishing your autumn hanging baskets, filling border gaps with winter bedding plants, or even planting spring bulbs in your lawn, I hope you can take a moment to stop to enjoy the seasonal shifts, the golden light, and the planting inspiration from your neighbours' front gardens (it can't just be me).
While you're at it, take our quick quiz to see how many autumn-winter flowers and plants you can name. Can you get all 10?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
