Sarah Raven presents a strong case for planting spring bulbs in the lawn this season – could you be persuaded?

Want to change things up in the garden this season? Instead of planting your spring bulbs in the usual pots, try this unconventional method of nestling them into your lawn for a whimsical meadow look.

Autumn is the perfect time to plant your spring bulbs, as this gives them the best chance of surviving any frosts and means they'll be ready to bloom when the warm weather returns. And while we'll always be a fan of creating a bulb lasagne with our spring floral favourites, this alternative is all too tempting.

After seeing this quirky planting method on Sarah Raven's Instagram (@sarahravensgarden), we are all feeling inspired to do things a little differently with spring bulb placement this year.

Whether you're getting ready to plant your tulips or want to change up where your crocuses grow this time around, this nifty idea may not have crossed your mind.

"Brighten shady spots, grassy meadows and lawns with swathes of spectacular flowers by planting bulbs that naturalise and spread slowly each year," writes Sarah Raven, via the Instagram post.

That's right, your lawn is the perfect canvas for showcasing your favourite floral spring offerings. A dusting of crocuses, tulips and daffodils will transform your space into a charming English cottage garden. But how do you do it?

Planting spring bulbs in your lawn: top tips

Firstly, it's recommended you choose perennial bulbs for this; that way, the flowers will return every year, and it's an incredibly low-maintenance, sustainable way of planting. Once you've got your bulbs, the rest is rather simple.

Using a bulb planter, a gardening tool essential, create groups of holes in your lawn wherever you want and leave around 3-5 inches between each set.

Then plant your bulbs pointy side up and simply slot the soil you removed back in, you're lawn will look untouched. Just be sure you remember where you planted so you can avoid mowing over any early growth from the bulbs in the months ahead.

Once you've planted your bulbs, you might be worrying about mowing the lawn; however, this is a perfect excuse to try out the meadowscaping trend. Leave the patches of grass where your bulbs are hiding to grow freely; it won't be too unruly over winter anyway.

As for the potential threat of thieving squirrels, you can either lay a sheet of chicken wire over the area or try out some of our top tips for keeping squirrels out of your garden altogether.

If all goes well, come spring, you'll have a charming display of purples, yellows and pinks greeting you in your garden and growing naturally from your lawn; it'll look straight out of a picture book.

While you're showing your lawn some attention, we'd recommend trying out some of our autumn lawn care tips for healthier grass. It's a great idea to maintain your lawn now so that it's ready to enjoy in spring.