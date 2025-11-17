Quiz yourself on all things MasterChef as the show returns for its latest celebrity series

Are you a MasterChef superfan? The iconic culinary competition is back in the form of another Celebrity series.

Tonight, we'll see the first batch of this season's stars take to the kitchen to battle it out and put their foodie prowess to the test.

The new episodes, filmed earlier this year, will see Grace Dent join John Torode to create a judging duo, while Anna Haugh is set to take over from John for the next series of the BBC's original MasterChef format.

Will you be tuning in to see if this year's celebs can take the heat? Take our MasterChef quiz to see how much you really know about the show.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors