Quiz yourself on all things MasterChef as the show returns for its latest celebrity series
Celebrity MasterChef is back with a whole new host of stars ready to hit the kitchen
Are you a MasterChef superfan? The iconic culinary competition is back in the form of another Celebrity series.
Tonight, we'll see the first batch of this season's stars take to the kitchen to battle it out and put their foodie prowess to the test.
The new episodes, filmed earlier this year, will see Grace Dent join John Torode to create a judging duo, while Anna Haugh is set to take over from John for the next series of the BBC's original MasterChef format.
Will you be tuning in to see if this year's celebs can take the heat? Take our MasterChef quiz to see how much you really know about the show.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.