Pamela Anderson's show-stopping sheer catsuit is our favorite piece from H&M's Mugler collection

Pamela Anderson was among the stars in New York last night supporting Mugler's collaborative launch with the high-street brand, H&M.

The star looked wonderful as she wore a black catsuit from the brand's new collection. The sheer-look catsuit was a stunning piece that hugged Pamela's body and featured glittering sequins and star shapes across the sheer black fabric.

To add a more demure and masculine look to this piece, Pamela wore an oversized black blazer that covered the top of her legs and left only portions of the catsuit visible at the top of her ensemble. The star also paired this look with a pair of patent black sky-high stilettos with pointed toes from Christian Louboutin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This glamorous look was part of the Mugler collaboration with H&M. H&M has often collaborated with high-end brands such as Balmain, Moschino, Lanvin, Simone Rocha, Jimmy Choo, and Stella McCartney. These collaborations allow the brand to create a collection for the everyday shopper who is looking for high-end luxury clothing at a more inexpensive price.

“I was determined that this collection be true Mugler," said Casey Cadwallader, the creative director of Mugler since 2018 told H&M. "The details and quality of every piece had to be exactly as we do them, and I wanted to showcase the energy of Mugler, which has always been about clothes that allow for personal liberation. You can be so many different versions of yourself in Mugler."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M also explained that this launch was particularly special as it celebrated the legacy of the Mugler creator, Manfred Thierry Mugler. "We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection," said Ann-Sofie.

"We were all honored to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today’s fashion landscape," she said.

A post shared by H&M (@hm) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Images released from the runway launch of the collection in New York showcase that there will be a range of avant-garde and playfully futuristic looks from the brands. The prices of this collection range, with some accessories available to purchase for less than $50.00. In contrast, the most expensive item in the range, a black leather trench coat, is priced at $549.00.

The H&M Mugler collection has not been released to the public just yet but it will launch online and in select stores on Thursday, May 11, 2023. If this collection is as popular as the other H&M high-end collaborations, it is likely that many items will sell out quickly as fans desperately try to get their hands on their designer collaboration pieces.