Pamela Anderson just wore no makeup for the most stunning bare-faced red carpet moment
Pamela Anderson just wore no makeup while on the red carpet for a perfect natural appearance as she attended the Fashion Awards
Pamela Anderson just wore no makeup as she stepped out in London completely bare faced for the London-based Fashion Awards.
Pamela Anderson looked fantastic on December 4th as she arrived at the Fashion Awards 2023 in London at the Royal Albert Hall. The actress opted for a cream and white ensemble as she paired high-waisted white trousers and a top with cutouts with an oversized cream blazer - a look that's perfectly aligned with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
The actress looked lovely but it was her bare face which was a complete showstopper as the actress bucked trends and decided to go completely makeup-free at this event.
Although she looked wonderful without makeup, there is a bittersweet reason why Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup in public. In an interview with Elle Pamela explained that after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, passed away from breast cancer, she felt that is was better if she stopped wearing makeup.
"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," she said. "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing."
She said that she was getting more comfortable with how she looks as an older woman. "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?' It’s a journey," she said.
Pamela Anderson has been applauded for attending fashion week shows without wearing makeup before and fans loved that she was pioneering this new trend. Pamela described attending events makeup-free as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."
