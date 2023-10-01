Pamela Anderson applauded for attending fashion week shows without wearing makeup – ‘so glad to see someone embracing aging gracefully’
Pamela Anderson has stuck to her recent makeup free mantra, even while attending Paris Fashion Week
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pamela Anderson has been celebrated on social media for ditching the makeup and embracing a completely fresh-faced look, even while rubbing shoulders with the fashion elite.
The Baywatch actress and activist was photographed in a bright yellow, ankle-length dress while attending the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
While she definitely made a solid argument for keeping bright colours in wardrobes even as we transition into the autumn months, it was less about what she was wearing and more about what she wasn’t that has got people talking online.
Pamela revealed exactly why she had stopped wearing makeup for a particularly bittersweet reason recently. She told Elle Magazine in August that she decided to swap her signature looks after she lost her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to breast cancer.
“She was the best,” she told the magazine. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”
Pamela described the experience of being makeup-free as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”
Now she’s advocating for other women to do the same.
“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she said. "And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey."
She shared that changing her personal brand has been "rebellious," but it's something she said helped her get to "a good place."
Pamela has rocked similarly fresh-faced looks at other fashion shows recently, including The Row’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday and at the Proenza Schouler show earlier this month during New York Fashion Week.
While other celebrities have ditched makeup in the past, it’s refreshing to see a star attend such a glamorous event without the war paint on – and fans on social media have been quick to praise Pamela.
One fan on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “People expect people to look 20 forever. She looks good for her age.”
While another added, “She looks different but so pretty and so happy.”
Pamela isn’t the only celebrity speaking out about her changing perception of makeup and beauty.
Gwen Stefani recently spoke to People magazine and said about putting on makeup, “It’s part of [me] putting the armour on and getting ready to do what I do and be that version of me. It’s really therapeutic because it’s very artful. I will listen to the gospel, [say] my prayers, and then I put my makeup on. It’s just this whole process that goes into getting on the stage.”
The singer, however, admitted that it’s “harder” to feel pretty as you get older.
This was reflected in a final comment on social media, when one fan wrote of Pamela’s look, “The cyclical irony of makeup is women are expected to always wear it. It deteriorates their dermis, then they’re criticised for NOT wearing makeup.”
Could Pamela Anderson be one of the gamechangers slowly breaking this vicious cycle?
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Nutritionists reveal the three foods you should never eat before bed
There are some foods you should never eat before bed if you want to get a good night's sleep - and they may surprise you
By Emily Smith Published
-
The emotional significance of Princess Anne’s recent appearance – and how it represents one of her earliest signs of independence
Princess Anne recently paid a visit to her former school – but there’s a poignant reason why the school means a lot to the Princess Royal
By Jack Slater Published