Kate Hudson's best looks, from showstopping red carpet gowns to effortless casual style

With Hollywood quite literally running through her veins, Kate Hudson has been on the A List for decades.

Daughter of Goldie Hawn, and with Kurt Russell as her stepfather, Kate has grown up around some of Hollywood's biggest names - but she has carved her own name in the industry with an Oscar nomination and starring in some of the most popular romcoms under her belt.

From red carpets to designing her own range of workout clothes for Fabletics, Kate knows the importance of the right clothes, and we've picked out some of her most iconic looks over the years.

Kate Hudson's best looks, from the red carpet to casual style

Michael Kors, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscar-nominated starlet solidified her style acumen when she attended the annual InStyle Awards in 2021.

Wearing a complete Michael Kors look – fitting since she went with the designer – Kate sparkled in a full-length, turtlenecked gold sequin gown.

Giving Grecian goddess vibes, her choice of accessory – a chunky, menswear-inspired overcoat – almost looked like an ethereal cape when draped on her shoulders. It's definitely an interesting way to style a trench coat!

Burberry Islington Trench | £1,490 at Harvey Nichols A Burberry trench coat is a big investment but if you're looking for a timeless trench coat that you'll turn to year after year, it's not a purchase you'll regret making. It's also a little more versatile than Kate's floor-length wool coat, as it can be worn year-round.

Elie Saab, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, Kate Hudson brought full movie star glamour in a glittering, sweeping Ellie Saab couture gown.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With her hair pulled back, the sequinned, champagne-coloured high-necked gown featured dramatic draping sleeves and a flowing drapery.

The dress was from Elie Saab’s Fall 2022 Couture collection and described by the designer as an ode to the crepuscule.

Carolina Herrera, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, Kate attended the Baby2Baby 10 year gala celebration in Los Angeles. Kate is an ambassador for the non-profit organisation which helps children living in poverty.

Bringing her full star power to the charity ball, Kate was in full bloom in a Carolina Herrera Resort 2022 gown featuring a bold, red rose print and single puff shoulder.

Donna Karan, 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2001 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star looked radiant in a knee-length, sequin beige dress which she accessorised with a matching, oversized flower nestled in her warm honeyed locks.

Georges Hobeika, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evoking something of a modern flapper for the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Kate Hudson sparkled in a floor-length, ruffled gown complete with a bustier neckline and spaghetti straps.

The movement of the tiered dress felt incredibly 20s, and the movement of the dress came in handy as Kate also performed her single, Talk About Love, for the crowd.

Vivienne Westwood Couture, 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a usually tricky shade of chartreuse, Kate Hudson looked radiant as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2020. The colour worked well with Kate’s blonde locks and California glow, and the plunging sweetheart neckline and subtle touches of light blue floral jacquard patterns kept this dress classic while still fresh.

Max Mara, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What we love about Kate Hudson’s style is its versatility. She can go from Old Hollywood glam to dressed-down athleisure and pull them all off with aplomb. Which is why her heavy-utility, oversized menswear look in 2023 was another fashion-forward win for the romcom queen.

Reworking the trope of menswear, Kate donned an oversized jacket and trousers and kept things flirty and true to her style with a bandeau bra underneath.

Tamara Ralph Couture, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson is known for her chipper personality – and it’s often reflected in her clothes. Which is why her unmissable, hot pink Tamara Ralph Couture gown was so on brand for her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2023. As well as the bold hue, the dress featured a larger-than-life ruffled shoulder detail.

Magda Butrym, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cowgirl Kate went with a daring look while attending an event for London’s British Film Institute (BFI) in 2022, reimagining how to wear a double-denim look her way. Wearing all Magda Butrym pieces, Kate wore matching separates with a denim shirt and strapless dress, broken up with a chunky brown belt.

Michael Kors, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the Met Gala, celebrities are expected to bring their very best. And that’s just what Kate Hudson did in 2021, which saw the theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.’

Repping an American designer whom she has shared a close collaborative relationship with over the years, Michael Kors, Kate kept things true to her athletic and flirty style, with an elevated edge. A pale pink bralette showcased her toned abs, while the matching skirt and feathered coat brought the drama.

Speaking of his design to PEOPLE, Michael Kors said, “We wanted her look to be a blend of Hollywood glamour and surfer chic - streamlined and opulent.”

Versace, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Kate Hudson’s most glamorous and memorable looks came in 2005, when she partnered with Versace for this slinky, sequin, see-through gown. Keeping with the 70s theme of the dress, Kate wore her long hair in Farrah Fawcett inspired waves.

A black maxi dress, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After being announced as an ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in 2019, the Bride Wars star shared a snap of her dressed elegantly and casually in a flowing, semi-sheer black maxi dress. Adding a pop of something special to the look, Kate cinched in her waist with a bright orange sash.

Carolina Herrera, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2025 Golden Globes, the Almost Famous star brought some opulence. Wearing a strapless, navy Carolina Herrera gown which had a ballgown-esque silhouette.

The tiered, floral embroidery subtly sparkled with sequin embellishments which complemented her choice of blue diamond necklace.

Max Mara, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining the fashion’s elite at Max Mara’s 2025 runway, Kate brought vampy glamour in a draped black coat dress, cinched in at the waist with a thin belt. The sophisticated look featured a thigh-high slit at the front and voluminous sleeves.

Head-to-toe lime green, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, you wouldn’t have missed this Golden Globe winner back in 2022. Ahead of an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kate Hudson brightened up the streets of New York wearing a head-to-toe lime green look. From the fuzzy, oversized turtleneck jumper to the matching maxi skirt, the look was most definitely a bold risk.

Biker chic, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2005, Kate Hudson was papped leaving a talk show in New York – and perhaps swapping the surf vibes of California for the tough city streets translated in her style.

Replacing the boho style that’s her signature, the Bride Wars star rocked a knee-high pair of leather boots, and a lacy black shirt over a black midi dress, and she finished the rock-inspired look off with dangling necklaces and chunky bracelets.

Valentino, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2018 SAG Awards, Kate – with a pixie cut hair after shaving her head in the summer of 2017 – showcased her classic risk-taking attitude to fashion, embracing colour and drama in a sweeping Valentino dress.

The baby pink dress included a love heart print, a feminine bow around the waist and a high neckline in a black lace.

Atelier Versace, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2016 Met Gala – which had the theme of Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology – Kate Hudson arrived on the red carpet looking almost bridal.

Wearing a custom Atelier Versace white strapless gown complete with sheer panels and cut-out features, Kate’s look was elegant while still having a touch of her trademark sultriness.

Oscar de la Renta, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2023 Academy Awards, Kate Hudson brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

The Almost Famous icon looked radiant in the silver mermaid gown which included a glittering train, sequin floral embroidery and two dropped shoulders meeting at the sweetheart neckline. She kept to the glamorous theme with traditional bombshell waves.

Summer cool, 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving how easy it is to nail a warm weather look, the Oscar nominated star was spotted out and about in a flowing maxi dress in 2009.

With red and blue embroidery along the hem of the dress, Kate brought out the colours of the dress with complementary blue earrings and jewellery.

Vivienne Westwood, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 premiere of her film, Shell, Kate Hudson stepped out wearing a structural Vivienne Westwood creation.

With a rosy pink bodice and a pale pink skirt, complete with long train, Kate’s look was soft and sophisticated.

Added drama came courtesy of her yellow gold and pavé diamond Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti scorpion necklace.

Stella McCartney, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Kate Hudson reminded us how you can give sporty, menswear looks a glam twist. Attending a party celebrating the launch of Adidas and Stella McCartney’s joint line, the actress wore a slouchy, oversized baby blue blazer dress suit with a matching skirt and a crystal bralette from Stella McCartney’s 2023 collection.

Christian Siriano, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving power suits and power dressing a new twist, Kate Hudson once again proved how fashion-forward she can be when she attended BAFTA: A Life In Pictures in 2022.

The monochromatic look included a chunky black blazer with a black turtleneck. The overcoat featured sharp white lapels with a deep V-neckline, contrasting white buttons and wide, exaggerated cuffs.

Pamella Roland, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supporting her Oscar winning mother’s charity – and giving us an all-time great fashion look – Kate Hudson looked striking in an ombre silvery blue Pamella Roland creation.

With an almost lunar effect, the sequinned gown goes from a light silver to a deep blue around the waist, before returning to the silver sequins and finishing off with a glittering white hem.

Valentino, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While promoting the Knives Out sequel in London, Kate Hudson gave a chic twist on menswear fashion, wearing an oversized tan blazer dress with matching feathers across the lapels and down the interior from the Valentino Spring 2023 collection. With bare legs, she sported a high pair of burgundy leather boots with the look.

Vera Wang, 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2001 Golden Globes, Kate Hudson didn’t just walk away with the award for Best Actress for her turn in Almost Famous, she proved the timeless power of a classic black dress.

A full-length, slinky slip dress, Kate’s look was sophisticated and understated, pairing the Vera Wang gown with minimal accessories and an elegant, pinned-back hairstyle.

Stella McCartney, 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson’s 2001 Oscars dress is memorable… but it was a controversial choice. Her divisive, armour-like dress with clingy silver fabric and a high neck was widely slammed at the time but has had something of a renaissance in recent years, with some deeming it ahead of its time.

Carolina Herrera, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the killer whodunnit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kate Hudson made sure her looks were just as killer.

As part of the press tour, she stepped out in a radiant red Carolina Herrera column gown which included a statement oversized flower applique on the bust.

Michael Kors, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting front row for Michael Kors’ Spring Summer 2020 show in 2019, Kate Hudson proved the timelessness of a menswear inspired suit.

Pairing a relaxed fit plaid suit with a simple white vest top and scraped back hair, Kate’s look was power dressing at its finest.

Glamorous metallics, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Baby2Baby Gala in 2019, Kate Hudson joined plenty of A-Listers to celebrate the charity. Bringing an ultra-glam aesthetic, Kate wore a strapless metallic gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Galvan London, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all remember Kate Hudson’s yellow gown from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – one of the most iconic looks from one of the most stylish movies.

In 2023, Kate gave us a fresh twist on the all-time favourite look, attending the BAFTA Tea Party in this pastel yellow Galvan London crop top, matching midi skirt and glittering overcoat.

Atelier Versace, 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2014 Oscars, Kate Hudson delivered one of her most timeless looks.

Channelling Old Hollywood and unapologetic luxury, Kate shimmered in a low-cut, beaded white gown which featured a plunging neckline, dramatic shoulder pads and the drama of a cape.

Her Veronica Lake-inspired sweeping fringe added to the classic glamour.