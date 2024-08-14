Denise Lewis, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thomson share wholesome new photo as they celebrate three decades of Olympic success
The Olympic legends come together to celebrate past and present sporting success
The 2024 Paris Olympics has finished, but one of its standout moments for British sport has to be Katarina Johnson-Thomson taking the silver medal in the women's heptathlon.
After a rollercoaster journey, 2024 marked Katarina's fourth Olympics and the most incredible comeback from potentially career-threatening injuries in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo games. This year, she finally secured a spot on the podium, taking the silver medal in the women's heptathlon.
Her journey is one of heartbreak, courage, determination and, most of all, talent, and there wasn't a dry eye in households around the UK when she crossed the finish line of an inspired 800m run to secure second place.
Two of her biggest supporters, who were right there cheering her on, are her friends and heptathlon Olympic gold medallists Jessica Ennis-Hill (2012) and Denise Lewis (2000), both of whom provided athletics commentary for the BBC alongside Gabby Logan and Michael Johnson.
To mark the amazingmoment, Denise Lewis took to Instagram with a heartwarming photo of the three Olympic legends stood side-by-side, the caption reading: 'You knew this was coming!! 2000 2012 2024'
A very proud moment in British women's athletics, fans were quick to send well wishes. "This is some serious heptathlon/athletic fire power. The future of British athletics & everything that surrounds it is in very safe hands," said one.
"And 3 absolute role models, humble, aspirational & beautiful inside & out - the type of women anyone would be proud to call a friend. I'm sure the next generation of heptathletes are inspired by the 3 of you & that we can enjoy a great future for the heptathlon with you 3 having enjoyed such success & been such immense role models. And I do hope we're looking at a 3rd Dame here too - hint hint Your Royal Highness!" wrote another.
Based on Katarina's recent Olympic performance, we're excited to see what's next for this super talented, determined woman. And she and the hundreds of other athletes who made it to the games this year have inspired the nation. If you're looking to up your fitness game, you could start by wearing a weighted vest for walking, or joining a run club to help boost your energy levels.
