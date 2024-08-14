Denise Lewis, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katarina Johnson-Thomson share wholesome new photo as they celebrate three decades of Olympic success

The Olympic legends come together to celebrate past and present sporting success

Jessica Ennis Hill, Denise Lewis, Katarina Johnson Thompson
(Image credit: Getty Images / Sam Barnes / Buda Mendes)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published
in News

The 2024 Paris Olympics has finished, but one of its standout moments for British sport has to be Katarina Johnson-Thomson taking the silver medal in the women's heptathlon. 

After a rollercoaster journey, 2024 marked Katarina's fourth Olympics and the most incredible comeback from potentially career-threatening injuries in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo games. This year, she finally secured a spot on the podium, taking the silver medal in the women's heptathlon. 

Her journey is one of heartbreak, courage, determination and, most of all, talent, and there wasn't a dry eye in households around the UK when she crossed the finish line of an inspired 800m run to secure second place. 

Two of her biggest supporters, who were right there cheering her on, are her friends and heptathlon Olympic gold medallists Jessica Ennis-Hill (2012) and Denise Lewis (2000), both of whom provided athletics commentary for the BBC alongside Gabby Logan and Michael Johnson. 

To mark the amazingmoment, Denise Lewis took to Instagram with a heartwarming photo of the three Olympic legends stood side-by-side, the caption reading: 'You knew this was coming!! 2000 2012 2024'

A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)

A photo posted by on

Shop the looks

Reiss yellow dressExact match
Georgia Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Jessica Ennis-Hill's wardrobe for the Olympic coverage was enough to make us bankrupt. She had so many amazing outfits, and this stunning cowl neck dress from Reiss is up there with the best of them. The perfect occasion dress, the neckline, cinched waist and flowing skirt makes for a beautifully flattering silhouette. 

Team GB jacketExact match
Adidas Team GB Jacket

It's not just athletes who can get their hands on an official Team GB Olympic jacket, it's available to the masses too. Not only does this show your support for the GB team, it's also a great lightweight jacket to wear to and from the gym, or out on a run as the colder months approach. Perfect to pair with the best black gym leggings

Karen Millen tab dressExact match
Premium Linen Tailored Midi Dress

Denise Lewis too had an enviable wardrobe to present coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. She switched it up each day, but clearly a big fan of tailoring, these style of pieces featured often. And with classy, elegant and comfortable dresses like this, it's easy to see why she's such a fan. 

A very proud moment in British women's athletics, fans were quick to send well wishes. "This is some serious heptathlon/athletic fire power. The future of British athletics & everything that surrounds it is in very safe hands," said one.

"And 3 absolute role models, humble, aspirational & beautiful inside & out - the type of women anyone would be proud to call a friend. I'm sure the next generation of heptathletes are inspired by the 3 of you & that we can enjoy a great future for the heptathlon with you 3 having enjoyed such success & been such immense role models. And I do hope we're looking at a 3rd Dame here too - hint hint Your Royal Highness!" wrote another.

Based on Katarina's recent Olympic performance, we're excited to see what's next for this super talented, determined woman. And she and the hundreds of other athletes who made it to the games this year have inspired the nation. If you're looking to up your fitness game, you could start by wearing a weighted vest for walking, or joining a run club to help boost your energy levels. 

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸