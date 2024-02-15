JLo stuns in a plunging see-through zodiac dress for bold red carpet moment

JLo's see-through zodiac dress was the perfect look for the red carpet as the singer and actress cosied up with her husband Ben Affleck in the gorgeous sheer gown.

On February 13th, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dressed to impress as they attended the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, a film about Jennifer Lopez's own love life and journey thus far. For this opulent event, the singer and actress wore a horoscope-inspired sheer skirt over a black plunging bodysuit with matching cuffed long sleeves. The look was sheer perfection and the celestial feel of this look is so incredibly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2024.

The singer posed on the red carpet with her husband Ben Affleck who actually helped to inspire the movie. In an interview with Variety, the singer explained why she wanted to make a musical movie about her real love life, and her reunion with Ben Affleck after 20 years.

"Everybody thought I was crazy," said Jennifer. "And by the way, I thought I was crazy," she told Variety.

"I’ve been on this journey, and I’ve been trying to figure it out," she said. "Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other - and now that we’re married - I have something to offer. This is the defining piece of work that’s going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life"

Jennifer also revealed how supportive her husband has been, despite the movie being quite far removed from the usual work he creates. "He said, ‘You made a movie. For you. You made a great movie. You did it"," Jennifer recalled. "Honestly, I don’t care what happens now. That is the biggest kind of compliment that I could get."

It has been reported that the film is set to star a number of celebrities who are part of Jennifer's 'Zodiac Love Council' who examine her romantic life. Members of the council include Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Keke Palmer, among others. Ben Affleck also makes an appearance as a TV commentator and founder and head of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, also makes a rogue appearance.

Jlo's film and record debut on February 16th and the documentary follows on February 27th.