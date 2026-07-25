'It's not the watch. It's not the car. It's not the private jet' - Jennifer Lopez reveals the surprisingly relatable thing she finds sexy in a man

From international musicians to Oscar-winning Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lopez’s dating history is not entirely relatable to the average person.

However, JLo proved she still understands what women really want when she revealed what she really finds “sexy” in a man during her performance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sicily.

The iconic singer and actress insisted her love really doesn’t cost a thing because, for her, the sexiest thing a partner can do is be thoughtful and helpful, such as “seeing them make the bed in the morning” or “wash the dishes”.

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During her performance, JLo told the crowd, “You know what really makes a man attractive? It’s not the watch. It’s not the car. It’s not the private jet. It really isn’t, although that’s nice.

“It’s seeing them make the bed in the morning or wash the dishes for you when you’re tired at night. Now that’s what I call sexy. Because ladies, you know, we do all the things. We do all the things.”

Per reports, Jennifer’s declaration - like her performance - seemed to hit all the right notes as she was met with applause.