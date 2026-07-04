'We should have a party when we break up' - Jennifer Lopez on why relationship splits should be celebrated

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the highs and lows of love - but rather than be defeated by it, she is sharing her inspirational message to people everywhere.

Appearing on the Subway Takes YouTube talk show - dressed in an understated cap and trench coat perhaps as a nod to her Jenny from the Block days - the multi-hyphenate singer/actress/businesswoman shared, "Break-ups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self."

She added, "We should have a party when we break up."

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JLo didn't stop there. The star, who has previously been married to Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, believes people should celebrate.

"People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations.' Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

Rather tellingly, Jennifer also took aim at those who find themselves constantly doing the breaking up. She said, "If you go around your life and you're breaking hearts... you're the loser."

For anyone going through a divorce or a break-up who needs to hear a message of hope, Jennifer shared the lessons she takes away from each one.

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"I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak. And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it.

"It's the only time you dig. You’re like, 'What the f*** happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?'

"You change yourself."

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Jennifer most recently went through a high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck. And the Hustlers star has previously opened up about learning to confront her own decisions following the split.

She told the Smartless podcast, "My life blew up in my own face… After my last divorce, I just sat there, and I was like, I cancelled my tour… I was just like, you need to figure yourself out.

"What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There’s nobody to blame here except yourself in a certain way."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it certainly sounds like the Love Don’t Cost a Thing hitmaker is in a period of reflection and growth, she’s also ready to step into a new era of her family life - empty nesting.

Jennifer’s twins, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are about to leave home for college. Appearing on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show last month, she revealed, "It's a hard and emotional time. It's a lot of mixed feelings. You want them to get out there and have a great time.

"They're waiting to start their lives. But I also feel like they're leaving home in a couple of months and won't be back. [It just feels like] the house falling on your chest."

Still, this next act of JLo’s life is one of hope. When asked about this third chapter, Jennifer asked herself, "What is my life going to be? Free!"