How to watch Annika season 2 and from the beginning as the atmospheric Nicola Walker drama is set to raise the stakes with its return

Discovering how to watch Annika from the beginning might be at the forefront of many crime drama fans’ minds now Annika season 2 is almost here.

From the moment fans saw the Annika ending including DI Annika Strandhed’s shocking revelation in the final scenes, many of us will have been counting down the days until it was back on our screens. Annika season 2 looks set to be even more gripping and emotional and will see former Unforgotten star Nicola Walker back as Annika. If you’ve yet to watch any of the brilliant Scottish-set drama’s first season or just want a refresher, the time has come to dive in and make your way through the first six episodes again ready for the new series.

Here we reveal how to watch Annika seasons 2 and 1 so you miss a single moment of this evocative crime drama…

(Image credit: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

How to watch Annika season 2

For those who were first immersed into the world of DI Annika Strandhed back in 2021, then the arrival of Annika season 2 has likely felt like a long time coming. But there’s good news for patient UK fans wondering how to watch Annika season 2 as it's set to premiere on Wednesday 9th August. Simply tune in at 9pm on Alibi to see Annika and the team back in action.

UKTV’s Alibi can be watched by Sky subscribers on channel 109 or Virgin Media subscribers on channel 126. You can also watch Annika season 2 via the UKTV Play app. Unfortunately, as it’s currently exclusively airing on Alibi, you won’t be able to watch it without one of these platforms.

(Image credit: UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

Given Annika season 1 initially aired on Alibi too before later being made available to watch on BBC it’s possible that Annika season 2 could potentially follow a similar pattern in the future. Though with this not confirmed, the only guaranteed way for UK viewers to watch the new series would be on Alibi. US-based fans will be able to watch Annika season 2 via PBS Masterpiece but they will have to wait a little longer as the new episodes will be premiering in October 2023.

How to watch Annika season 1

If you missed the arrival of Annika season 1 not once, but twice, then don’t worry, you can still enjoy all the intense moments of DI Annika Strandhed’s first few cases with the Marine Homicide Unit before Annika season 2. The atmospheric show first aired on UKTV’s Alibi in 2021 but earlier this year it landed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Any UK-based crime drama fans who've been wondering how to watch Annika from the very beginning can still head to BBC iPlayer to enjoy all six episodes of the show’s first outing for free. You can also watch them via a NOW TV subscription with Alibi added into the package.

If you live the other side of the pond then Annika season 1 aired in the United States on PBS Masterpiece - which is also the US home of fellow British dramas like Endeavour season 9 and Grantchester season 8. You can catch up on season 1’s spellbinding episodes with the PBS app and online if you have PBS passport.

According to PBS, requires a donation to your PBS station to receive this benefit and this typically costs a station donation of at least $60 a year or $5 ongoing monthly gifts. US Annika fans who are Amazon Prime members can also stream Annika season 1 on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel for an extra cost.

And if you’re going to be abroad when you want to watch Annika season 1 ready for the arrival of Annika season 2 then sadly you won’t be able to enjoy the first series as you normally would at home. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching.

(Image credit: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter)

This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(Image credit: Future)

Annika returns to Alibi for a second series on 9th August at 9pm.