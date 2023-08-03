How to watch Annika season 2 and from the beginning as the atmospheric Nicola Walker drama is set to raise the stakes with its return
You might be wondering how to watch Annika now that season 2 is almost here after the season 1 ending delivered a shocking revelation
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Discovering how to watch Annika from the beginning might be at the forefront of many crime drama fans’ minds now Annika season 2 is almost here.
From the moment fans saw the Annika ending including DI Annika Strandhed’s shocking revelation in the final scenes, many of us will have been counting down the days until it was back on our screens. Annika season 2 looks set to be even more gripping and emotional and will see former Unforgotten star Nicola Walker back as Annika. If you’ve yet to watch any of the brilliant Scottish-set drama’s first season or just want a refresher, the time has come to dive in and make your way through the first six episodes again ready for the new series.
Here we reveal how to watch Annika seasons 2 and 1 so you miss a single moment of this evocative crime drama…
How to watch Annika season 2
For those who were first immersed into the world of DI Annika Strandhed back in 2021, then the arrival of Annika season 2 has likely felt like a long time coming. But there’s good news for patient UK fans wondering how to watch Annika season 2 as it's set to premiere on Wednesday 9th August. Simply tune in at 9pm on Alibi to see Annika and the team back in action.
UKTV’s Alibi can be watched by Sky subscribers on channel 109 or Virgin Media subscribers on channel 126. You can also watch Annika season 2 via the UKTV Play app. Unfortunately, as it’s currently exclusively airing on Alibi, you won’t be able to watch it without one of these platforms.
Given Annika season 1 initially aired on Alibi too before later being made available to watch on BBC it’s possible that Annika season 2 could potentially follow a similar pattern in the future. Though with this not confirmed, the only guaranteed way for UK viewers to watch the new series would be on Alibi. US-based fans will be able to watch Annika season 2 via PBS Masterpiece but they will have to wait a little longer as the new episodes will be premiering in October 2023.
How to watch Annika season 1
If you missed the arrival of Annika season 1 not once, but twice, then don’t worry, you can still enjoy all the intense moments of DI Annika Strandhed’s first few cases with the Marine Homicide Unit before Annika season 2. The atmospheric show first aired on UKTV’s Alibi in 2021 but earlier this year it landed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Any UK-based crime drama fans who've been wondering how to watch Annika from the very beginning can still head to BBC iPlayer to enjoy all six episodes of the show’s first outing for free. You can also watch them via a NOW TV subscription with Alibi added into the package.
If you live the other side of the pond then Annika season 1 aired in the United States on PBS Masterpiece - which is also the US home of fellow British dramas like Endeavour season 9 and Grantchester season 8. You can catch up on season 1’s spellbinding episodes with the PBS app and online if you have PBS passport.
According to PBS, requires a donation to your PBS station to receive this benefit and this typically costs a station donation of at least $60 a year or $5 ongoing monthly gifts. US Annika fans who are Amazon Prime members can also stream Annika season 1 on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel for an extra cost.
And if you’re going to be abroad when you want to watch Annika season 1 ready for the arrival of Annika season 2 then sadly you won’t be able to enjoy the first series as you normally would at home. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching.
This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”
ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE
Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Annika online.
Annika returns to Alibi for a second series on 9th August at 9pm.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan avoid 'overkill signals' as they ignore break-up rumours in Archewell video
A body language expert has decoded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent video and explained their avoidance of 'overkill signals'
By Laura Harman Published
-
We love Kate Middleton's fresh white trench coat and knee-high boots combo in these unearthed photos from before she married William
Kate looked so stylish in her trench coat and boots combo
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Will there be a Wolf season 2 after the horrifying revelation at the end of the BBC drama’s finale?
Here's why I believe there could be a Wolf season 2 after the drama's intense ending and the big questions that would need to be answered
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season as the hit Endeavour Morse drama ended with heartbreaking scenes
You might be wondering where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season as Morse’s journey in the prequel is finally over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Is Grantchester season 8 the final season of the hit detective drama and will there be a season 9 as Will and Geordie are pushed to the limit?
Grantchester season 8 has finally landed but the return of Will and Geordie might have fans wondering if this will be their final appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to watch Wimbledon 2023 and which royals could make an appearance and when?
If you’re wondering how to watch Wimbledon 2023 we’ve got you covered so you don’t miss any iconic matches or royal appearances…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to watch Outlander season 7 where you are so you don’t miss a single Claire and Jamie moment in the hit historical drama
If you're wondering how to watch Outlander season 7 you're probably not alone as war raises the stakes once again for Jamie and Claire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Stanley Tucci reveals the one role he'd never play again after 'tough experience' making hugely popular film
Stanley Tucci wouldn't play this role again owing to the challenging experience he had getting into the mind of the character
By Aoife Hanna Published