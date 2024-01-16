Hannah Waddingham deals with awkward name mistake on Emmy red carpet as she stuns in trending pistachio green
Hannah Waddingham awkwardly corrected Laverne Cox but avoided major embarrassment as she stood up for herself on the red carpet - and looked incredible while doing so!
The 75th Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2024. Laverne Cox looked so in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 as she wore a sleek black gown with a high ponytail and interviewed attendees on the red carpet who were presenting and nominated for awards. Unfortunately, there was a rather uncomfortable moment when Laverne Cox mispronounced Hannah Waddingham's name as Hannah Waddington in a brief interview.
Politely Hannah corrected the presenter and then joked, "Waddingham. Let's get that right, straight away." Laverne then repeated her saying 'Wattingham' until she finally got the pronunciation correct and swiftly moved on with the interview.
Although it was uncomfortable for both parties, the seasoned professionals got straight on with the interview after politely manoeuvring themselves out of an awkward moment.
Hannah brushed off any awkwardness as she worked the red carpet and showed off her elegant pistachio green gown as she nailed the winter pastels trend. The Ted Lasso star looked incredible in this pistachio green shade which is set to be one of the key spring fashion colour trends of 2024.
To complement the halter-neck style of her dress, the star wore her icy blonde hair in a delicate up-do that featured a lot of volume on the top but kept her hair off her shoulders and showed the sleek cut of her gown.
At the awards ceremony, Hannah joined Colman Domingo to present the 2023 Governors Award to GlAAD, which was accepted by Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD. The pair both posed dramatically as they took to the stage and told the audience 'You're Welcome,' as they joked about their stunning appearance.
While presenting the award, Hannah reflected on the last season of Ted Lasso as she said, "I'm so proud that the past season of Ted Lasso, included storylines that truly celebrated LGBTQ characters."
