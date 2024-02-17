BAFTA performer Hannah Waddingham is unrecognisable in one of the world's biggest ever TV shows

Hannah Waddingham is due to appear at the 2024 BAFTAs this Sunday 18th February, with a special musical performance that's sure to be highly anticipated by fans.

Hannah Waddingham has recently become somewhat of an icon after winning hearts nationwide during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The Ted Lasso star stole the show while presenting the awards alongside Eurovision mainstay Graham Norton, delighting fans with her humorous presenting style and spontaneous vocals.

One fan went as far as to say on X, 'Whoever hired Hannah Waddingham for Eurovision should probably be made Director General of the BBC', while a journalist asked Hannah what her "next plan is for world domination" (via The Guardian) after her acclaimed performance during the contest.

The actor was also recognised on the 2024 awards circuit, scooping nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes (we're still thinking about Hannah's lingerie-inspired gown for the occasion), as well as the top accolade at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

But while we're aware of Hannah's many accomplishments, one role you may not associate with the star is her portrayal of Game of Thrones tyrant Septa Unella - as Hannah is completely unrecognisable in the HBO show.

(Image credit: HBO )

There are plenty of menacing characters in GOT, from the chilling White Walkers to the psychopathic Ramsay Bolton, but Septa Unella is up there as one of the most brutal. We can barely equate the energetic and friendly Eurovision host with such a dark and sadistic character - a true testament to Hannah's range as an actor!

Septa Unella infamously led the walk of atonement for Cersei during the show's fifth season, humiliating her as she walked through the streets of King's Landing.

*Warning: The below trailer contains graphic images*

Unella's death came in the sixth season finale when Cersei strapped to a table in a dungeon and poured wine repeatedly over her face. According to Hannah, this deviated from the original plan for the character's demise. Hannah told Collider, "She was meant to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they'd had so many complaints about the rape of Sansa that they chose not to go with it."

Hannah continued: "I think they possibly changed it when I was mid-air flying to Belfast because suddenly I got sent these new sides that said that I would need a wetsuit top. And I thought they’d sent me the wrong bits.

"And sure enough, when I got there, I was then put in a wetsuit top and I was like, ‘Because?’ And they went, 'Oh, it’s waterboarding instead.'."

This isn't actually the first time we've seen Hannah in the villain role, however, as she also portrayed the Witch in Into the Woods, and the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

But we're sure Sunday's performance will feature nothing but smiles from the actor and singer, as she takes to the stage for the exclusive performance.

The BAFTAs will air this Sunday live from the Royal Festival Hall in London, with the event kicking off at 7pm. Watch this space for further updates on what to expect on the night - and why not start with our round-up of the best ever BAFTAs red carpet looks?