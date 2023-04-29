Fans online fear the Met Gala 2023 is 'ruined' after this fashion favorite confirms she won't be attending

If you feel a sudden chill in the air, it’s because Wintour is coming.

The legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue – and creative director for Conde Nast – has long been a force in fashion and culture.

One of her crowning achievements is shaping the Met Gala fundraiser from a relatively low-key, more insular affair to one of the biggest nights in fashion and entertainment.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anna has been overseeing the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City since 1995. In her time, she’s crafted some of the best themes for the event – always tied into the exhibition being held at the Metropolitan Museum.

Anna’s curated guestlists and themes ensure that some of the most iconic looks in memory have been served on the Met Gala’s red carpet, from Rihanna’s cape gown for 2015’s China Through the Looking Glass to Lady Gaga’s opulent costume changes at 2019’s Themes on Camp.

(Image credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, with the Met Gala 2023 fast approaching – with the event always taking place on the First Monday in May – many are, understandably, already excited imagining what looks will come down the red carpet.

Alas, that was until Blake Lively dropped a bit of a bomb – she’s not attending.

The Gossip Girl actress is a fixture at the event, topping our list of the best looks with her Atelier Versace gown in 2022.

The Met Gala also holds the rare honor of being the place where she and husband Ryan Reynolds marked their first ever red-carpet appearance as a couple in 2014.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

But at the grand reopening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, she confirmed fans won’t be getting a new look from her this year. She was asked if fans will see her at the event on Monday, she replied “You will not. But I will be watching.”

She then showed off her trademark humor by saying she will be wearing her showstopping 2022 Versace dress “on my couch” while watching the red carpet stream at home.

As the news dropped, fans on social media had some typically dramatic (and hilarious) reactions.

“Well, that’s my year ruined” one wrote.

“Throw the whole gala away then!” added another fan, with another saying they should “Cancel the whole thing @ this point.”

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

It's not just Blake's absence that has some worried. Rihanna is pregnant so might choose to avoid this year's red carpet. And Beyonce is thought to be rehearsing for her world tour in Paris.

But are people just being hasty?

There will still be plenty of well-known fashion icons and risk taskers attending.

Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel are all expected to be in attendance after being announced as the co-chairs of the annual themed fashion exhibition.

Donatella Versace is also expected to attend, after posting an Instagram post on Saturday, writing “I’m so happy we will be celebrating Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala this Monday. He was a groundbreaker, a creative visionary, a true friend to Gianni and me and… he always had the BEST gossip.”

Not to mention one of the Met Gala’s strangest guests in history will be walking down the red carpet that evening - Karl Lagerfeld’s cat.

We'll be tuning in!

