Cat Deeley nails 'smart casual party dressing' in slinky silver dress look that we're definitely copying

Cat Deeley nailed 'smart casual party dressing' as she wore the most perfect silver slip dress with a variety of leather pieces.

On November 8th, Cat Deeley attended the Anine Bing x Kate Moss cocktail party to celebrate the launch of The Kate Tote at The Stables in London. The presenter looked incredible as she wore a slinky silver slip-style dress that had a delicate scoop neckline and a hem that draped all the way to her ankles. The dress was stunning and a great Christmas party dress for the upcoming festive season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat added a perfect casual rocker style edge to this dress as she paired it with a variety of leather accessories that perfectly contrasted with the soft silky material of her delicate dress. Cat wore one of the best leather jackets that's stood the test of time; a classic black leather biker jacket.

She also wore a pair of black leather chunky heel boots and a crossbody bag in black leather. The look was perfect and the presenter finished it off by accessorising with a selection of silver jewellery pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woman&Home Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum commented on this outfit from Cat Deeley and agreed that this might be one of the best looks for the season ahead.

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

"Cat Deeley gives us all a lesson in how to make a trusty leather jacket work with partywear this season. A wardrobe staple, we love the way she has teamed a tough leather fabric with a slinky silk bias-cut dress for that high-low mix. Teamed with a leather crossbody bag and a pair of the best black boots, Cat has mastered smart casual party dressing for the season ahead, giving her whole ensemble a little bit of a rock-and-roll edge," said Rivkie.