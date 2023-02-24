Brits frustrated by Wordle 615 as they claim they've 'never heard' the American word before

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve a word that has different spellings in different parts of the world.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 24, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

You may also like... If you think you're amazing at Wordle, Letterle is the game for only the best of the best

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 24 was 'arbor'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

Some were insistent that they were tripped up by the American spelling as arbor is spelled with a 'u' in British, Canadian, and Australian English. "Wordle 615 3/6 Stupid American word #wordle," said one player. "Wordle 615 X/6 another failure due to American spelling," added another."Damn American spellings! LOL. #Wordle 615 5/6*" said a third.

"Wordle 615 5/6 - I wish Wordle was more neutral and didn’t use US spellings of common English words — it’s hard for those who grew up learning British English. Colour not Color :-) #wordle," said one player.

Other players struggled because they had never encountered the word before. "Wordle 615 4/6 word I’ve never heard of but made it to 100 run good luck everyone," said one player.

"Didn't know this word. Nice to learn something new. Wordle 615 5/6," said another. "Wordle 615 6/6 I've never heard this work before - so it was pure deduction," said yet another player.

Wordle 615 3/6🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Stupid American word #wordleFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Arbor meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term or the spelling. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word arbor mean?

Arbor is the US spelling of the word 'arbour'. The word is defined as a noun that means, 'a shelter of vines or branches or a structure of crossed wood or metal strips covered with climbing shrubs or vines.' For example, you could have a rose arbor or a grape arbor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!