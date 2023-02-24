Brits frustrated by Wordle 615 as they claim they've 'never heard' the American word before
Wordle 615 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve a word that has different spellings in different parts of the world.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 24, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 24 was 'arbor'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
Some were insistent that they were tripped up by the American spelling as arbor is spelled with a 'u' in British, Canadian, and Australian English. "Wordle 615 3/6 Stupid American word #wordle," said one player. "Wordle 615 X/6 another failure due to American spelling," added another."Damn American spellings! LOL. #Wordle 615 5/6*" said a third.
"Wordle 615 5/6 - I wish Wordle was more neutral and didn’t use US spellings of common English words — it’s hard for those who grew up learning British English. Colour not Color :-) #wordle," said one player.
Other players struggled because they had never encountered the word before. "Wordle 615 4/6 word I’ve never heard of but made it to 100 run good luck everyone," said one player.
"Didn't know this word. Nice to learn something new. Wordle 615 5/6," said another. "Wordle 615 6/6 I've never heard this work before - so it was pure deduction," said yet another player.
Wordle 615 3/6🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Stupid American word #wordleFebruary 24, 2023
Arbor meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term or the spelling. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word arbor mean?
Arbor is the US spelling of the word 'arbour'. The word is defined as a noun that means, 'a shelter of vines or branches or a structure of crossed wood or metal strips covered with climbing shrubs or vines.' For example, you could have a rose arbor or a grape arbor.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
You won’t recognize Jennifer Aniston in this adorable throwback pic she posted to celebrate her own birthday
Jennifer Aniston posts a sentimental photo from her past to celebrate her 54th birthday - and fans are loving it
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
Victoria Beckham's posh kitchen revealed with luxury accessories including a $380 toaster
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s kitchen is the stuff of legend, filled with luxe items we now need
By Anna Rahmanan • Published