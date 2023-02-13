Adele's oversized mint sunglasses and statement hoop earrings have fans asking the same thing
Adele looked effortlessly cool at the Super Bowl 23 in huge sunglasses and dramatic jewelry as she watched Rihanna's halftime show
Adele has delighted fashion fans once again, stepping out in gigantic sunglasses and dramatic gold hoop earrings to watch Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.
The British superstar was spotted in the stands of the State Farm Stadium in Phoneix Arizona yesterday evening, less than 24 hours after she wrapped up Weekend 11 of her Las Vegas residency.
Adele confirmed that she would be attending the Super Bowl at her Sin City concert last week, but not because she’s a fan of American football.
"I'm going just for Rihanna," the 34-year-old told an audience member, before confessing that she doesn’t “give a flying f**k” about the NFL’s annual playoff game.
It was confirmed last September that the Barbadian singer would be headlining the iconic show after Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the opportunity so that she could continue the process of re-recording her old albums.
Staying true to her word, Adele traveled all the way to Arizona on Sunday just to see Rihanna’s highly-anticipated medley of her hottest hits from the past two decades.
The Easy on Me singer didn’t disappoint in the style department either, wearing a gorgeous houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Fendi worth a whopping £3,465 as she sipped on a cold drink through a black straw. She coordinated the duo-toned jacket with a matching Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU wool bag (£3,100), matching trousers, and skyscraper heels. As for her jewelry, she kept things classic with gold hoop earrings and a choker necklace.
It was the Grammy-winner's striking eyewear, however, that had everybody and their mother asking the same thing: where are Adele's Super Bowl sunglasses from? The talented musician shielded half of her face with a pair of gorgeous oversized shades to watch Rihanna's performance, leaving fans everywhere desperate to achieve a similar look as the temperatures creep back up.
Luckily, the maker of the gorgeous accessory has been revealed. On the downside, it doesn't come cheap.
Like her houndstooth blazer and bag, Adele's Super Bowl mint sunglasses hail from Fendi and cost a cool £340.
"I’ve said it many times but I need her collection of sunglasses 😫," one person wrote on the Instagram account, Adele Wore That (opens in new tab). "These are soo cool," another envious follower wrote.
The Rolling in the Deep singer's style has been making headlines now for several months, with the star treating her fans to gorgeous looks on a weekly basis ever since her Las Vegas residency kicked off in November.
From Adele's Stella McCartney dress made from wood pulp to her custom Nina Ricci dress, the shows have been brimming with knockout ensembles. The singer has also experimented with a wide range of different hairdos throughout the residency, with Adele's 'swept-up' hair being one of the latest styles to impress her legion of fans.
