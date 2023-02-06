Adele's hairstyle hailed as a 'masterpiece' as fans gush over singer's new 'swept-up' locks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele's 'swept up' hair at her latest Las Vegas concert has been called 'spectacular' by fans, proving once again that there's no look the English singer can't nail.

The 34-year-old graced the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace Hotel with a notably different hairstyle on Friday, swapping her signature long tresses for a shorter but equally glamorous updo. The new look falls on the tenth weekend of Adele's Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in November after a nearly year-long delay, and has since been met with a flurry of praise online.

The Easy on Me singer famously dyed her hair a striking blonde ahead of her 30 album release in 2021, after more than a decade of rocking highlights in her naturally red mane. Over the past year, she has preserved her golden color by following a rigorous maintenance regimen (courtesy of Adele's hair stylist, Sami Knight) and using some of the best hair styling products on the market.

To keep things interesting, the Grammy winner has also experimented with a number of different looks since going blonde. Just last month, Adele debuted a dramatic hair transformation in Las Vegas by slicking back her locks into a regal finish. The mother-of-one has also rocked a stunning high ponytail, a polished take on the messy bun, and classic loose waves over the course of her Sin City residency.

Her most recent Vegas hairstyle appears to be one of her most popular ones yet, however. Adele's hair on Friday was pinned into a stunning 'swept-up' do with loose pieces framing her contoured face, creating a timeless look with a modern touch. She teamed the updo with a black custom Louis Vuitton dress with sparkling embroidery, billowing sleeves, and a scoop neckline.

Fans were quick to share their approval of the star's new hair, with many praising Sami Knight for his enviable handiwork.

"This is my fav hairstyle," one person wrote on the LA hair expert's Instagram. "It accentuates her face lines & she looks so beautiful. Your craft & skill is awesome.2

"So gorgeous!!!" another fan commented. "You do such a great job at changing it up and it still looking spectacular every time!!! You know what that takes? Artistry and talent!!!" Others were so impressed by Knight's creation that they asked for a tutorial showing them how to recreate his "masterpiece."

On Sunday, Adele traveled to Los Angeles to attend the Grammy Awards in 2023. The singer picked up the prize of Best Pop Performance for Easy on Me, which was nominated alongside Bad Bunny’s Moscow Mule, Doja Cat’s Woman, Harry Styles’ As It Was, Lizzo’s About Damn Time, and Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit. She paid tribute to her son, Angelo, in her acceptance speech for the prestigious accolade, and joked that her US sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, had told her "not to cry" if she won an award.