Adele 'celebrates curves' in eco-friendly Stella McCartney dress made from wood pulp and crystals as she rocks GIANT hoop earrings

Adele's Stella McCartney dress epitomizes the phrase, "one man's trash is another man's treasure," as the stunning garment is made from an eco-friendly fabric that you may not even realize existed!

After the bizarre story of the time Adele's father put a 'trash bag' over her head hit the headlines, there's been a total change in tack in press regarding Weekends with Adele. The superstar's hit Las Vegas residency is now making fashion headlines with her stunning dress from fellow British designer Stella - and it's for all the right reasons.

Adele's style has always been a source of much admiration, placing her in the ranks of fashion icons as well as being a living legend in the world of music - making her a veritable two-fer.

Adele's Stella McCartney dress was custom-made for her, as is evident from how perfectly it fit her curves. According to the brand, the dress was crafted in their London atelier. They used an evening Cady, which is made of forest-friendly viscose. They describe this fabric as a, "versatile fabric derived from wood pulp, traceable back to the source as part of our zero-deforestation commitment."

The jet-black dress was accented with heaps of sparkles, described as 'statement diamond crystals' that were created from lead-free glass. Each of these lustrous pieces was encased in metal and all applied to the garment by hand - which is sure to have been a painstaking process.

Speaking of pain, getting a ticket to her show is an absolute pain in the neck as the show, which runs until March 25, 2023, sold out lickity split. Even the most die hard fans are likely to wince when they heard that Adele's Las Vegas residency tickets were being sold at an eye-watering £40k in record-breaking resale prices.

Fans of the musician are, however, willing to do absolutely anything to go and see her perform - which isn't a surprise as the show is proving to be entirely worth the hype.

The reviews have proven positive thus far, with Billboard (opens in new tab) describing the star's combination of emotional, heartfelt discussions as well as the kind of banter that a stand up comedian could only dream of as unparalleled. "But the true centerpiece of any Adele performance is her inimitable voice," reads the review, "and on Friday, her powerful and nimble vocals sounded up to the challenge of carrying two shows a weekend into the new year and beyond."

All the positive vibes regarding the Londoner's show are a blessed relief as initially, her Vegas residency was plagued with issues - leading to the star being forced to postpone the first show. Discussing the cancellation on her opening night, Adele described it as, “the worst feeling I’ve ever had but the best decision I’ve ever made.”