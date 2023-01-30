Adele reveals father put a 'trash bag' over her head as a 'surprise' in weird moment at Las Vegas show
Adele's father, Mark Evans, once placed a trash bag on her head for an unexpected visit to her grandparents' house, according to the British singer
Adele has shared a childhood memory of her father placing a 'trash bag' over her head at one of her recent Las Vegas shows, much to the shock of her devout fanbase.
The British superstar has given the public yet another glimpse into her complex family history, after sharing a strange anecdote from her youth between songs at her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas.
The Grammy-award-winner is currently two months into her glitzy concert series at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace, which was rescheduled to commence in November 2022 after a devastating postponement last January.
Speaking on stage at one of the recent shows, Adele told the bizarre story of how her dad, Mark Evans, once put a bin liner over her head as a 'surprise' for her grandparents.
Adele recalled how her dad "presented me to my grandparents with a trash bag over my head," similar to how a parcel would arrive in the post.
"He basically put me on the doorstep of their house as a surprise and put a trash bag over my head, as if I was delivered," the Easy on Me singer told her audience of approximately 4000 guests.
"My nana was so surprised and happy to see me. It was absolutely amazing. Sometimes when I talk about him as an adult I do not know if it is funny or not."
Adele was quick to reassure fans that there was no malice in her father's joke, adding, "It was meant with good intentions. Bless his soul, I love him."
Adele's father Mark died in May 2021 at the age of 57, after an eight-year-long battle with bowel cancer. The Hello singer had reportedly been estranged from the Welsh plumber, who separated from her mother Penny Adkins when she was three, since 2011.
Adele revealed that she reconciled with her father before his passing, however, telling Oprah Winfrey in November 2021 that a "huge gaping hole" had been filled by speaking to him on his deathbed in Wales.
"We forgave each other," Adele told the US talk show host during the CBS special, 'Adele One Night Only.' "We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom." The singer also discussed how her father struggled with addiction, telling Oprah that "it was the alcohol" that "took my dad from me."
Adele reflected on her relationship with her dad again in July 2022, recalling her last meeting with him during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
"We really got on, which was amazing, but also sad because he was really bloody funny," she told host Lauren Laverne. "He is really funny and I don’t remember that when I was little. But it was really nice. We laughed and we gossiped and we cried. It was great for both of us."
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.
