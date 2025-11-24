Probably the most boring Black Friday deal ever, but the one you won't regret

Glasses cleaner. At no point, back when I dreamt of becoming a journalist, did I ever imagine myself writing a Black Friday deals post about a glasses cleaner. It’s the dullest thing I’ve ever bought – and yet also the one thing I keep buying again and again, and never let myself run out of. I’ve tried everything to keep my specs smear-free, but this is the only thing that actually works – and it's so good that everyone else keeps stealing mine.

If, like me, you hit the gym on the regular, routinely slather your face in nourishing lotions and potions, love beach walks with the dog, and live in Ireland where the school run almost guarantees rain, you’ll understand why my glasses need cleaning several times a day. Fingerprints, rain, dog noses – it's a full-time job trying to keep my glasses clean. This is my trusty solution.

Lens cleaning spray

Zeiss Lens Cleaning Spray £5.85 at Amazon UK It’s not just for glasses, either – this lens cleaner is brilliant for keeping all your screens and lenses clean, including laptops, tablets, phones, cameras, and even ski goggles, apparently. It lifts grease – as well as fingerprints and dog licks – without scratching, plus it dries super fast and leaves no streaks.

As a shopping editor for almost 20 years, and someone who has covered Black Friday more times than I’ve had hot dinners, I’ve learned a thing or two about navigating these overwhelming sales events. The key is to forget the hype and steer clear of impulse buys – unless you've budgeted for them. The smartest way to make the most of Black Friday is to stock up on the boring essentials you know you’ll buy anyway – while they're cheap as chips.

My glasses cleaner is the perfect Black Friday deal. I go through litres of the stuff, and I know 'future me' will be eternally grateful to 'today me' for snapping it up now. The alternative – breathing on your greasy lenses in desperation and frantically rubbing them on your sleeve is not a good look. As far as I'm concerned, you can keep your Black Friday deals on fancy makeup, designer handbags, and the latest must-have trainers. Those things are all lovely, of course, but what really helps me feel put together every day is much more affordable: clear, smudge-free specs.

Trust me on this one. Black Friday can feel chaotic, but the truly savvy shoppers among us know it’s also the perfect time to stock up on all those little essentials that help to keep life running smoothly. Boring? Yes, this is the dullest Black Friday deal imaginable. But it's also one I can actually guarantee you won't regret.

