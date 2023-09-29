Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress and satin clutch bag showcased occasion-wear dressing at its best and we're seriously dazzled!

Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress was paired with sparkling jewellery and a satin clutch as she attended The Albies 2023

Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress seen as she attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies"
(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress was a breath-taking outfit of choice as she attended The Albies 2023.

The time will soon come for people to start looking for Christmas party dress ideas and Amal Clooney might just have given some serious inspiration well in advance. Stepping out in New York on 28th September, the barrister and her A-list actor husband George Clooney attended their Clooney Foundation for Justice's “The Albies” Awards. This took place just days after Amal looked chic in apple green at the UN but this time she went all-out with some serious sparkles. And it’s a look that would be perfect for any special autumn/winter events.

Amal Clooney at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies"

(Image credit: Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

The Albies were named after activist and lawyer Justice Albie Sachs who worked tirelessly to help end Apartheid in South Africa. As revealed by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, The Albies shine a spotlight on defenders of justice who are at risk given what they do and help to send a “message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching”. 

For this incredibly significant event, Amal opted for a floor-length gown designed by Versace and whilst it might look simple at first glance it was pretty special. The skirt swept down into a gorgeous fishtail train behind her and the dress had a flattering fitted bodice and classic spaghetti straps. The cami design of the dress was both simple and utterly stunning and the detail came in the form of embellishment. 

Amal Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies"

(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

All over were tiny sequins and Amal Clooney’s white sequin gown reflected a silvery glow in pictures taken that night. The barrister, who specialises in international law and human rights, echoed the silver theme with her choice of equally chic accessories.

Her shoes were just visible in some snaps from the evening and appeared to be silver-toed heels that incorporated Perspex sides for a contrasting fun look. Her clutch bag was a small, square design in silver-white satin and Amal complemented the rest of her outfit with some magnificent pieces of jewellery. Shining dazzlingly in the light, Amal wore a collar-like bracelet and cascading droplet-style earrings. 

Amal Clooney's shoes are seen as she arrives at the Mark Hotel

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images via Getty)

She kept her long dark brown tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and her make-up for The Albies was beautifully glowy yet subtle. Amal looked absolutely wonderful all evening as The Albies honoured Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights and the Syrian Centre for Media And Freedom of Expression. 

The Albies 2023 also paid tribute to the work of human rights advocate Dr Denis Mukwege from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Truth Hounds which investigates atrocities committed by Russian forces on the Ukrainian frontlines.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies"

(Image credit: Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Get Amal Clooney's look

Although Amal Clooney’s white sequin cami dress might be considered a special occasion piece, that doesn’t mean it can’t be emulated at home. With party season fast approaching a sequin dress would be especially perfect for festive parties but this style would look just as good in other colours for winter wedding receptions layered with a blazer, or for other evenings out. 

Sequin V-Neck Midaxi Cami Dress
Sequin V-Neck Midaxi Cami Dress

RRP: £69 ($84) | Capturing a sense of the sparkle of Amal Clooney's white sequin cami dress, this gorgeous cami midaxi dress is the perfect party-wear piece. With a champagne tone, v-neckline and spaghetti straps, this makes an instant statement.

Phase Eight Simara Sequin Pleat Midi Dress
Phase Eight Simara Sequin Pleat Midi Dress

RRP: 199.20 ($243) | If you love the dramatic skirt of Amal Clooney's dress but would prefer a higher neckline, then this could be the dress for you. Coming in a soft gold shade, the pleats on the skirt are stunning and the crew-neckline is incredibly classic.

Hadley Sequin Dress
Hadley Sequin Dress

RRP: £99 ($) |With a daring thigh split adding even more drama, this embellished gold sequin cami dress is fabulous for the party season. It features a subtle cowl neck and adjustable straps and it can easily be layered up with a leather jacket, blazer or warm winter coat.

