Amal Clooney is seen at the UN, wearing a dignified and fun green dress

On 26 September, Amal Clooney was seen at the UN in New York City, and she wore the most stunning and sophisticated outfit of a bright green dress and a long, tan trench coat.

Let's face it - we all want to be as cool, chic, and smart as Amal Clooney. At 45, Amal is an inspiration to many for not only her humanitarian efforts, but also for her sartorial chops (Amal's best style moments are truly something to behold.) Thus, when Amal steps out for a public appearance, we're immediately drawn to her - and her most recent outing at the United Nations was no exception.

Amal, who is the Barrister, Co-Founder, and Co-President of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 26 September in NYC - and looked so stunning and sophisticated doing it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an unmissable fashion display, Amal sported a very chic green midi dress for the occasion, featuring a sleeveless shift silhouette that looked perfect on her. In a lesson in fall layering 101, she also wore a perfect, long trench coat of a sandy hue, complete with silver buttons and a boxy yet elegant shape.

She finished the outfit with a pair of snakeskin heels, as well as a black leather office-appropriate purse - aka, it's a big one. She also opted for some simple gold jewelry, including a simple pair of gold stud earrings.

As per usual, Amal also left her hair down in her signature blowout look, letting her chestnut-highlighted hair lay elegantly on her shoulders - and she kept her makeup fairly minimal as well, just going for a soft glam look that didn't distract from her stunning bright dress.

This isn't Amal Clooney's first rodeo when dabbling in human rights issues at the UN - in fact, the stylish and inspiration woman is a human rights attorney. Over her twenty-year career she's worked on many difficult, high-profile cases. For instance, in 2015 she began work on the recognition of the Armenian genocide, representing Armenia in the case against Doğu Perinçek, whose 2007 conviction for genocide denial and racial discrimination was overturned in Perinçek v. Switzerland in 2013.