Amal Clooney makes a very strong case for sheer slingback kitten heels and a black and white shift dress
We're obsessed with Amal Clooney's most recent fashion ensemble, which consisted of a pair of sheer slingback kitten heels and a black and white shift dress - and here's how you can recreate the look yourself.
Amal Clooney has had her fair share of great sartorial moments over the years - in fact, she's had so many that we rounded them up into a guide. She has her summer staples, like her perfectly tailored, dynamite jumpsuit, and then she has her glam red carpet looks - and everything in between is just as chic.
She recently debuted a look, however, that we think just might be her best yet - and it comes in the form of a pair of sheer black slingback kitten heels and a white and black dress that had our jaws on the floor.
While strutting to an event at the Venice Film Festival with her husband, none other than George Clooney, Amal wore a totally leggy and super fabulous white and black dress to the event. The shift dress with a fashionable daisy print featured a sleeveless top, and cut off just above her knee, revealing her enviably toned and tanned legs. To make matters even more fabulous, she wore the summer shoe of 2023 - a sheer kitten heel with a pointed toe, complete with a a chic buckle detailing in the center.
Yes, ladies and gents, one can have it all, and Amal is proof.
To accessorize her Venezian daytime ensemble, she carried a black leather shoulder bag with a sort of abstract leather design, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses with a large rounded frame - totally giving old Hollywood glamour.
She also kept her hair in her signature blowout style with a deep side part - a go-to hairstyle for the human rights activist.
George also looked similarly stylish, wearing a perfectly fitted navy blue polo and a pair of seersucker white and blue pants, as well as a pair of sand-coloured loafers that totally added to his "off-duty," Italian-inspired look.
Get Amal Clooney's Venice Look
x REVOLVE Amika Mini Dress FAITHFULL THE BRAND, $159 (£124) | Revolve
Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand, creating a beautiful floral dress that can be taken from day to night easily.
Whitnee Slingback Heels, $298 (£234) | Reformation
These little heels have everything: a skinny heel, pointed toe, high heel height, ankle security - the works. Pair them with jeans for a more casual look or your favourite LBD for your next girls night out.
