Amal Clooney makes a very strong case for sheer slingback kitten heels and a black and white shift dress

We're obsessed with Amal Clooney's most recent fashion ensemble, which consisted of a pair of sheer slingback kitten heels and a black and white shift dress - and here's how you can recreate the look yourself.

Amal Clooney has had her fair share of great sartorial moments over the years - in fact, she's had so many that we rounded them up into a guide. She has her summer staples, like her perfectly tailored, dynamite jumpsuit, and then she has her glam red carpet looks - and everything in between is just as chic.

She recently debuted a look, however, that we think just might be her best yet - and it comes in the form of a pair of sheer black slingback kitten heels and a white and black dress that had our jaws on the floor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While strutting to an event at the Venice Film Festival with her husband, none other than George Clooney, Amal wore a totally leggy and super fabulous white and black dress to the event. The shift dress with a fashionable daisy print featured a sleeveless top, and cut off just above her knee, revealing her enviably toned and tanned legs. To make matters even more fabulous, she wore the summer shoe of 2023 - a sheer kitten heel with a pointed toe, complete with a a chic buckle detailing in the center.

Yes, ladies and gents, one can have it all, and Amal is proof.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize her Venezian daytime ensemble, she carried a black leather shoulder bag with a sort of abstract leather design, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses with a large rounded frame - totally giving old Hollywood glamour.

She also kept her hair in her signature blowout style with a deep side part - a go-to hairstyle for the human rights activist.

George also looked similarly stylish, wearing a perfectly fitted navy blue polo and a pair of seersucker white and blue pants, as well as a pair of sand-coloured loafers that totally added to his "off-duty," Italian-inspired look.

Get Amal Clooney's Venice Look

