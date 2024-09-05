Le Creuset's new colour proves that it's time to put autumn on the table - here's how I'm styling it

Le Creuset's newest colour, thyme, is a sign that autumn is here. It's time to dust off your dutch ovens and get your ramekins ready. Your kitchen deserves a seasonal update.

Much as I love the summer, I still get a thrill from chillier mornings, leaves on the ground, and cosy evenings closing in. It's the perfect opportunity to look inside your home and give a little more attention to your tablescapes, pots and pans, as well as your home colour schemes.

Over the summer, we saw Le Creuset launch white (as if they didn't already have that colour!) as well as the limited edition Pêche colour, Rhône, and Chambray too. Now, just in time for all the jobs to do around the house in autumn, the brand has launched their latest Le Creuset colour.

They're calling it 'thyme', inspired the comforting herbs that give flavour to the season's roasts, soups, and stews. The beautiful, moody green has got me thinking: it's time we switch-up our homes for autumn. Aside from decking out my home with cosy pieces from Anthropologie.

So, here are my top picks from Le Creuset's Thyme launch, I've scattered in some of my other favourite autumnal launches. From STAUB's black and gold cast iron to M&S's collaboration with Fired Earth, there's quiet luxury everywhere. The price tags aren't looking too bad either.

The best of Le Creuset's Thyme Collection

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

You've heard of sage green, olive green, and forest green, so the appearance of thyme green is inevitable. Le Creuset's thyme green is a smoky shade that's both natural and rich. It brings the outside, inside, perfectly complimenting the colours of any hearty stew and slow cooked dish. If you wanted somewhere to start with minimaluxe style in your home, I think this is the perfect collection.

As part of their preliminary launch, Le Creuset is offering 'thyme' in most of their best sellers. This will include:

I love all of the Le Creuset thyme collection. They're set to be culinary classics, but if I had to pick three of my favourites, it would be these. They all deserve a spot on your kitchen counter.

STAUB Collection

(Image credit: STAUB)

Without wanting to outshine the Le Creuset launch, STAUB has a collection of their own autumn sensations. They're actually offering 20% off these pieces with the code AUTUMN20, so if there's ever been an opportunity to snap up some new autumnal pieces to compliment a Le Creuset centrepiece, it's now.

STAUB Antique Grey Dishes £69.95 at Zwilling The soft grey of this stoneware set looks like it was made to go with Le Creuset. The different shapes offer versatility with what you cook whilst maintaining consistency across all of your cookware. STAUB Black Cast Iron Dish £139 at Zwilling If you like stoneware, but you know you're too clumsy, you could pair your Le Creuset cast iron with some classic black cast iron dishes too. This is oven safe and weighty, but beautiful too. STAUB Basil Green Cocotte £299 at Zwilling If you like the idea of adding some green to your kitchen, but you wanted something a little brighter, think about basil green. STAUB's bright, vibrant green is eye-catching, but still classy.

M&S X Fired Earth Tableware

(Image credit: M&S)

If you're cooking with Le Creuset, I really think you should be serving-up in style too. M&S has been collaborating with Fired Earth across all of their homeware. They started with bedding and, more recently, they're bringing autumn to the table. The price tags are more reasonable than STAUB and Le Creuset, so they're perfect if you're trying to make your home look more expensive on a budget. You'll see splashes of deliciously rich hues across their serveware, the perfect compliment to your Le Creuset staples.

If you love the look of Le Creuset's collection, you're feeling inspired, but your budget isn't looking roomy enough for some luxury, it's always worth shopping the Le Creuset sale. We keep the page updated with the biggest deals and best savings around.