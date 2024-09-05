Le Creuset's new colour proves that it's time to put autumn on the table - here's how I'm styling it
The season's most sensational launches are here
Le Creuset's newest colour, thyme, is a sign that autumn is here. It's time to dust off your dutch ovens and get your ramekins ready. Your kitchen deserves a seasonal update.
Much as I love the summer, I still get a thrill from chillier mornings, leaves on the ground, and cosy evenings closing in. It's the perfect opportunity to look inside your home and give a little more attention to your tablescapes, pots and pans, as well as your home colour schemes.
Over the summer, we saw Le Creuset launch white (as if they didn't already have that colour!) as well as the limited edition Pêche colour, Rhône, and Chambray too. Now, just in time for all the jobs to do around the house in autumn, the brand has launched their latest Le Creuset colour.
They're calling it 'thyme', inspired the comforting herbs that give flavour to the season's roasts, soups, and stews. The beautiful, moody green has got me thinking: it's time we switch-up our homes for autumn. Aside from decking out my home with cosy pieces from Anthropologie.
So, here are my top picks from Le Creuset's Thyme launch, I've scattered in some of my other favourite autumnal launches. From STAUB's black and gold cast iron to M&S's collaboration with Fired Earth, there's quiet luxury everywhere. The price tags aren't looking too bad either.
The best of Le Creuset's Thyme Collection
You've heard of sage green, olive green, and forest green, so the appearance of thyme green is inevitable. Le Creuset's thyme green is a smoky shade that's both natural and rich. It brings the outside, inside, perfectly complimenting the colours of any hearty stew and slow cooked dish. If you wanted somewhere to start with minimaluxe style in your home, I think this is the perfect collection.
As part of their preliminary launch, Le Creuset is offering 'thyme' in most of their best sellers. This will include:
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
- Cast Iron Round Casserole (4.2L)
- Cast Iron Round Casserole (6.7L)
- Cast Iron Shallow Casserole (3.5L)
- Cast Iron Square Grillit (26cm)
- Stoneware Petite Casserole (0.25L)
- Stoneware Mug
- Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish (2.4L)
- Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest (15cm)
- Stoneware Stackable Ramekin (0.2L)
I love all of the Le Creuset thyme collection. They're set to be culinary classics, but if I had to pick three of my favourites, it would be these. They all deserve a spot on your kitchen counter.
Nothing says classic Le Creuset more than one of their casseroles. This is available in a 6.7 litre option, as well as the 4.2 litre model, both catering to different demands around the home.
The petite casserole is crafted from stoneware, rather than cast iron. It's oven-safe, super small, and perfect for everything from souffles, small bakes, dips, and snacks.
STAUB Collection
Without wanting to outshine the Le Creuset launch, STAUB has a collection of their own autumn sensations. They're actually offering 20% off these pieces with the code AUTUMN20, so if there's ever been an opportunity to snap up some new autumnal pieces to compliment a Le Creuset centrepiece, it's now.
The soft grey of this stoneware set looks like it was made to go with Le Creuset. The different shapes offer versatility with what you cook whilst maintaining consistency across all of your cookware.
If you like stoneware, but you know you're too clumsy, you could pair your Le Creuset cast iron with some classic black cast iron dishes too. This is oven safe and weighty, but beautiful too.
M&S X Fired Earth Tableware
If you're cooking with Le Creuset, I really think you should be serving-up in style too. M&S has been collaborating with Fired Earth across all of their homeware. They started with bedding and, more recently, they're bringing autumn to the table. The price tags are more reasonable than STAUB and Le Creuset, so they're perfect if you're trying to make your home look more expensive on a budget. You'll see splashes of deliciously rich hues across their serveware, the perfect compliment to your Le Creuset staples.
No table is complete without some candles. This little concrete ornament makes for a simple, rustic base for tall, elegant candles. I'd put some LED flameless candles in if you know you often forget that you've got something burning too.
Folding some pure cotton napkins on the table is a sure-fire way to elevate your table. They're available in the neutral colour above, as well as yellow, blue, and green.
The beauty of these stoneware side plates is that the rich colours work all year round. They're a great autumn staple, but if you unpack them at a summer picnic, they'll be met with pure delight too.
This glazed ceramic oval piece is perfect for any platter you choose. It can be used for big salads, fruits, cheese platters, or all three. Whatever you want to display, the inky blue hue will offset it wonderfully.
This cereal bowl is one of M&S's best sellers. It's available in different shapes and sizes, but I love the deep, steep curves, and handcrafted edges.
If you love the look of Le Creuset's collection, you're feeling inspired, but your budget isn't looking roomy enough for some luxury, it's always worth shopping the Le Creuset sale. We keep the page updated with the biggest deals and best savings around.
Laura is a self-confessed, floral-obsessed, fragrance aficionado. She started out her career working for the luxury British perfume brand, Penhaligon's. Whilst working for the iconic brand, Laura qualified as a Master Perfumer and has now set up her own perfume studio. You'll often find her experimenting with her own perfumes, even though she still owns (and buys) more fragrances than she will ever admit to.
Alongside her passion for perfume, Laura graduated with an English degree from Oxford University. Whilst there, she belonged to a number of women's groups, so was eager to move into women's writing. Her first job was with the female-owned fashion brand, The White Company. Here, Laura was their only Fashion Writer, so she helped to plan, write and promote the company's quality, luxury, and timeless clothing, season after season. In her evenings, she worked on a women's health start-up, which is coming to the market soon, offering supplements for women's health.
Laura is also the eCommerce editor at one of Future's other magazines, Homes & Gardens where she specialises in covering all their coffee and product content, looking for pieces that are tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality.
-
-
Helen Skelton's leopard print dress was a summer stunner that can become an autumn staple - all it takes is some chic layering
Helen Skelton wore a gorgeous leopard print dress in 2022 that could easily be styled for autumn as this continues to be a huge trend
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Monty Don's foolproof advice for growing the 'tastiest' garlic cloves this season
Now is the time to get started with garlic growing and Monty is here to tell you the very best variety to plant this month.
By Emily Smith Published