How to clean a fabric headboard: 5 simple steps to achieve a dust and stain-free clean

Wondering how to tackle your upholstered headboard for your next weekly clean? Our expert-approved cleaning guide provides a simple no-fuss method for getting flawless results every time.

Knowing how to clean your house properly and every surface in it can make a huge difference in both how it looks and how it makes you feel. This rings especially true for your bedroom and more importantly, your bed, because headboards are the forgotten bedroom item experts say needs regular cleaning.

We have spoken to cleaning experts to determine the best method for cleaning a headboard and ways to prevent stubborn stains from marking the upholstered surface.

How to clean a fabric headboard: 5 simple steps

Knowing how to clean your fabric headboard is just as important as knowing how to clean a mattress, both can harbour aggravating dust particles and soak up a rather gross amount of sweat.

Whilst you may be the type of cleaner who only cares about how to clean your room fast, it's worth taking a little extra time on your fabric headboard and following these expert-recommended steps for an impressive long-lasting clean.

What you'll need...

Vacuum with upholstery tool

Microfibre cloth

Soft-bristled brush

Warm water

Mild dish soap or detergent (optional)

White Vinegar (optional)

Bowl

BFWood Clothes Brush wih boar bristles View at Amazon RRP: £12.98 | This boar bristle brush is the perfect tool for scrubbing stubborn stains on your headboard, with the soft bristles it will effectively dislodge any dirt and grease without damaging the fabric. Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to big cleaning jobs. This eight-pack will make any task that much easier and more efficient. Home Stuff Natural White Vinegar View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | Another key cleaning product, white vinegar is a brilliant gentle cleaner that will make quick work of breaking down dirt and killing bacteria whilst also being gentle on your fabric headboard.

1. Vacuum excess dirt

After you've removed your best pillows and bedding it's time to tackle the majority of the dust and dirt. The best way to start this is by getting your best cordless vacuum and adding on the upholstery attachment.

"Start by using a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to remove any dust, or debris from the surface of the headboard and pay special attention to seams, crevices, and tufted areas where dirt and dust may accumulate," instructs Polya Petrova, a cleaning professional at Fantastic Services.

Unlike asking whether you should vacuum a mattress, vacuuming your headboard is given as an effective way of getting embedded dust and other unwanted particles out of the fabric. Just make sure you use a gentle hand and only do it with the upholstery tool.

2. Spot clean

If you've found some stubborn stains sticking around post-vacuum then the next step is to spot clean. Before applying any solutions or cleaning products, it's a good idea to test a hidden spot to make sure the chemicals won't discolour or significantly damage the fabric. Once you get the all-clear, Polya suggests a pre-treatment process.

She says, "If there are visible stains on the fabric headboard, treat them before cleaning and mix a small amount of mild detergent with water. Dab a clean cloth or sponge into the solution and gently blot the stained area, working from the outside to prevent spreading the stain. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the stain deeper into the fabric."

Once you've finished pre-treating create a simple solution of luke water and a small amount of mild detergent. Polya then recommends taking a soft-bristled brush or a micro-fibre cloth wrung out to gently scrub the headboard using circular motions. Start at the top and make your way down to the bottom of the headboard, that way you won't miss any spots.

The detergent works the same way cleaning a mattress with baking soda does, it not only removes stains but also removes bacteria.

3. Rinse away solution

After deep cleaning any stains or dirty marks, it's time to remove the excess cleaning solution that might be left over in your headboard fabric. Rinsing away leftover solution isn't quite an expert cleaning hack but it's a step most people will accidentally skip.

"After cleaning, dampen a clean cloth with plain water and use it to wipe down the entire headboard, removing any soap residue. Alternatively, you can use a spray bottle filled with water to spray the headboard lightly and then wipe it down with a clean cloth," instructs Polya.

4. Air dry

Perhaps the easiest step of them all, allowing the fabric to air dry. Whilst you might want to make your bed and get all those pillows back against the headboard looking tidy, resist!

It's important to allow the headboard to completely dry before covering it with your bedding, and if you want to speed up the process then Polya recommends using a fan or opening your windows to increase the air circulation in the room. Why not declutter your bedroom whilst you wait?

5. Inspection

The fifth and final step is a quick once-over inspection. In the chaos of your headboard clean, there are chances you might've skipped over a couple of spots or not quite rinsed out a section.

"Once the headboard is dry, inspect it to ensure that all dirt and stains have been effectively removed. If any stubborn stains remain, you may need to repeat the cleaning process or consider using a specialised upholstery cleaner," explains Polya.

Now your headboard is back to its dust-free self, you can add one of the best duvets and some plush pillows to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel.

FAQs

How do you clean a dirty fabric headboard?

When coming face to face with a particularly dirty headboard, you might need a little more elbow grease and more powerful cleaning products. Some stubborn stains will even call for cleaning with vinegar as it will not only lift off the discolouration but also disinfect the area too.

"Yellow stains can be removed naturally using white vinegar and water. This is because vinegar is known for its effective cleaning properties and can break down stains without causing damage," explains Emily Berron, a cleaning expert at Property Rescue.

She suggests mixing equal parts vinegar and water into a spray bottle, spraying the affected area and leaving it for 20 minutes. Once the time has passed, simply use a clean cloth to dab the affected area and repeat until the stain can no longer be seen.

For hair grease stains, Emily recommends a solution of warm water and dish soap. She says, "Combine the two to make a soapy solution and then use a clean cloth dipped into the mixture and dab the affected area of the headboard. Blot the stain instead of rubbing to prevent the grease from being rubbed in."

Continue dabbing until the grease has been lifted then allow the headboard to dry naturally, this is a gentle and safe approach which will lift the stain without damaging the fabric beneath.

Are fabric headboards hard to keep clean?

Depending on what hair products you use and how often you're resting your head on the headboard will decipher how difficult it is to keep clean. There are, however, ways to keep your headboard as clean as possible for as long as possible. The easiest and most effective of these is a fabric protector spray.

Emily explains, "Fabric protector sprays can be found in shops and online, but there are also natural options to protect your fabric from stains and odours. Aloe vera gel and water can be mixed to create an anti-bacterial and moisturising solution ideal for fabric protection. "

To make the spray, combine equal parts of gel and water into a spray bottle, shake well and spray onto the headboard evenly. Once this has air dried, your headboard will have a thin protective layer which Emily says will effectively repel stains and spills. She recommends reapplying periodically and after cleaning. And if you're looking for ways to make your home smell good, the aloe vera leaves a stunning scent on the fabric.

How do you refresh a fabric headboard?

If you've already done a deep clean recently and given your headboard a thorough clean then it might only need a quick refresh. To give it a little freshen-up, Polya recommends running over the fabric with a vacuum and spritzing your headboard with a refresher spray.

She says, "Spritzing a fabric headboard with a refresher spray over the surface can help eliminate odours and leave the fabric smelling fresh. For a deeper clean, you can use an upholstery shampoo or foam cleaner designed for fabric surfaces."

Considering how often you should clean your house, the chances are your headboard won't need this deep of a refresh each week and it'll only require a scrub every month or so. However, picking up a good fabric refresher can be a great way to keep on top of the fabric's overall look and smell throughout the week.

We love this Febreeze Unstoppables fabric spray on Amazon for £6.85, it will leave a great fresh scent that will last long into the week.

Now you're headboard is looking its best, you can sleep soundly knowing no unwanted dust particles or grease stains are lurking above you. And if you want an extra layer of protection, perhaps you've got a particularly expensive headboard then why not invest in a fabric cover which can be removed and washed separately?