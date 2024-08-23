We've found a stylish solution for drying clothes indoors – just in time for when summer fades away

The design experts at Joseph Joseph have excelled this season with the introduction of the new Eclipse clothes airer that effortlessly conceals laundry while it dries indoors.

There's no denying that drying clothes indoors can be a frustration felt by every household during the colder months, so we are forever exploring the best solutions.

While the new Joseph Joseph Eclipse clothes airer isn't one of the best heated clothes airers we would argue that it is the most stylish of the non-heated offerings on the market.

Thanks to this new chic airer homeowners no longer need to fear months of untidy clothes on show while they dry indoors.

Mindful design Eclipse 3-tier Ecru Clothes Airer with Screen View at Joseph Joseph RRP: £125 | This latest smart laundry solution, designed by the masterful team at Joseph Joseph, is one of the chicest laundry drying airers we've ever seen. The upright 3-tier drying rack comes with fabric sides that hide unsightly laundry from sight – simple but genius. It offers a 14M drying capacity to tackle the laundry pile with ease and added to that each shelf folds in making it easier to dry long items of clothing – such as dresses and jumpsuits. And because Joseph Joseph considers every practicality the airer seamlessly folds flat for easy storage.

“We aimed to tackle the common issue of airers cluttering living spaces, making laundry drying appear untidy," Richard Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Joseph Joseph explained to woman&home. "Our Eclipse 3-tier airer with a built-in screen offers a practical and stylish solution, perfect for maximising convenience and drying space in compact living areas."

"Key features include fold-flat shelves for easy drying of longer items and wheels, which simplify moving the airer even when it’s fully loaded. With a focus on both functionality and aesthetics, the minimalist design and neutral hue seamlessly integrates into any home décor while providing an effective, discreet laundry drying solution.”

Demonstrating how the Eclipse 3-tier airer without a cover exposes the drying clothes and makes the room look untidy, then with the cover to show how it conceals mess (Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

When you are not lucky enough to have a small laundry room dedicated to doing the washing you are left to dry clothes around the house – which can look unsightly. This covered clothes airer offers a discreet way to leave your clothes drying beside the radiator or wood-burning stove.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The generous 14M drying capacity feels more akin to most of the popular heated clothes airers, but as we found out while carrying out the Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer review, they are bulky in size and hard to manoeuvre from room to room.

While this new Joseph Joseph Eclipse clothes airer isn't heated, it comes with lockable wheels to make it easier to move around – which allows you the freedom to relocate it easily. So not only does it look more attractive, but it's also not in your way constantly.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

When we're not testing the latest heated clothes airers we're mastering how to soften towels or learning how to wash pillows to remove yellow stains – it's safe to say we like to stay on top of the all latest know-how in the world of laundry here at w&h. This chic Joseph Joseph Eclipse clothes airer is most certainly going to be a joy to test – keep your eyes peeled for our review coming soon.