Stanley Tucci's new cookware collection by GreenPan is the epitome of 'quiet luxury'

When he’s not delivering showstopping on-screen performances, Stanley Tucci can be seen sharing his favourite dishes online and writing high-quality Italian cookbooks. So when we heard he was releasing a stunning cookware collection with Fortnum & Mason we were immediately invested.

With three cookbooks under his belt, a strong Italian heritage and an undeniable passion for food, there is no celebrity better equipped to deliver a high-quality, functional cookware collection inspired by Italian cooking philosophy than Mr Tucci himself.

“With Italian cooking, the rules are simple: buy the best ingredients, get the best flavour. I've built cookware with this idea, using only the best materials in Italy,” explains Stanley. “After all, Italy is where I've always found inspiration. This collection is as functional as it is beautiful and helps make cooking even more enjoyable. It is modern cookware, made in Italy.”

With prices starting from £169.95, this cookware collection is certainly an investment that is made to last. The TUCCI by GreenPan Cookware Collection consists of The Stanley Pan, a sauté pan, saucepans, fry pans and an 11-piece set with all the mentioned cookware and more. That's just about every type of pan any enthusiastic cook needs in their kitchen

The luxe cookware collection launches exclusively at the iconic British retailer Fortnum & Mason on the 22nd of February. Whilst the collection will be shoppable in the London store's Third Floor Cookshop, you can buy the pans from the Fortnum & Mason site right now.

Each pan is available in four colourways; Stainless Steel, Aluminium Venetian, Carrara White and Milano Black. All of the luxurious pans are made in Italy at GreenPan's factory, with every pan having a sleek Piazza Grey interior and champagne handles finished in a PVD coating, making them both wear and corrosion-resistant. These stylish pans are guaranteed to make any kitchen look more expensive right?

Stanley shared his excitement about the collection launch in Fortnum & Mason, he said, "London is a city that embraces diverse cuisines and celebrates the joy of food. I'm delighted to bring my culinary vision to Fortnum & Mason. Launching this collection in the UK at Fortnum & Mason represents not only the finest in cookware but also a tribute to the vibrant culinary culture of London."

The Stanley Pan in Carrara White View at Fortnum & Mason RRP: £229.95 | This pan is a large 6.5QT, 33cm size which is perfect for those of you who have larger households or a pasta addiction. It's also ideal for cooking big cuts of meat due to its large surface area and induction base. The Dutch Oven in Venetian Teal View at Fortnum & Mason RRP: £299.96 | You won't want to hide away this sleek and stylish pot, with its rich teal exterior and golden metal handles. The Dutch Oven can be used on all and any cooktops and is also oven and grill-safe up to 218 degrees. Covered Frying Pan in Stainless Steel View at Fortnum & Mason RRP: £199.95 | Having one of the best stainless steel pans is essential for any kitchen, this 26cm frying pan has a specially designed helper handle that will make cooking all that easier. It comes with a sleek glass lid and can be bought as a two-piece set with a smaller 20cm version.

The pans are all made to be extra durable and scratch-resistant, all whilst delivering incredibly fast and even heating which will give you the perfect sear every time. Their bases are made with GreenPan's woven induction technology, have a 5mm thick forged base and are oven-safe up to 600 degrees.

Jacob Maurer, chief executive officer at GreenPan USA, said, "In collaborating with the distinguished Stanley Tucci, a true aficionado of London's culinary scene, we set out to create nothing less than the best cookware. Every aspect of this collection has been thoughtfully planned and crafted with precision, care, and an unmistakable sense of style."

If you're looking to invest in one of the best induction pans we've seen on the market in a while then look no further than this collection. We can't wait to see it in stores next week and in action in kitchens across the UK!