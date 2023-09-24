Stanley Tucci shares his favourite homemade soup recipe that helps 'keep him strong' while sick

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stanley Tucci just shared his favourite homemade soup recipe, a classic pasta fagioli soup, that always helps him feel better when sick - making it a necessary fall recipe that you should save to your collection immediately.

We don't need to be the first person to tell you that Stanley Tucci is a legend - aside from his stellar acting chops in classic movies like The Devil Wears Prada, he also is quite the chef, constantly making new recipes on his personal TikTok, and showing off his culinary and cultural know-how on his show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on HBO Max.

Recently, the food mogul talked to the TODAY kitchen and gave them his famous pasta fagioli recipe - a soup that he told the show is "really delicious".

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images)

And hey, if Stanley Tucci says something is "really delicious", who are we to argue?

The actor, who underwent "awful" cancer treatment in the past for oral cancer (don't worry, he's in remission now), needed foods that would be able to "rebuild his strength" as he put it, and this soup was one of the main meals he would turn to during that time.

"I can honestly say that after all this time I am still not sick of it because it’s really delicious," he said.

He described it as a "staple, as it was easy to swallow and basically contained all the nutrients I needed to keep myself healthy."

Below, find Stanley Tucci's pasta fagioli soup recipe - the perfect, warm meal for those nights in the fall when you need something filling, yet nutritious.

Stanley Tucci's Pasta Fagioli (serves 4)

Ingredients:

extra-virgin olive oil

1medium onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, halved

1/2 bunch cavolo nero (Tuscan kale), roughly chopped

3 (14-ounce) cans cannellini beans

3 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

2-3 cups marinara sauce

1pound small pasta, like ditali or gnocchetti sardi

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino, for serving (optional)

Steps: