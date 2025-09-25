Smeg’s all Italian coffee machine has me buzzing — and it’s not just from caffeine

There are few things more sacred than that first sip of coffee in the morning. For me, and perhaps for you too, it's a moment of calm before the madness of the day begins to unfold, so I protect it fiercely. Over the years, I've invested in lots of gadgets and gizmos to enhance my coffee experience, but it really comes back to the coffee machine that you own, especially the ones that look beautiful to.

That's why Smeg's ECF03 has more than piqued my interest. After launching their most affordable accessory yet (a stunning milk frother), the Italian brand have bought more than a touch of elegance to the coffee market. Their cold brew function and surprisingly reassuring price tag sets this up for competition as one of the best coffee machines and now they've made theirs even better.

Today, the brand has announced a new model that can make cold brew at the touch of a button. You've got all their signature style, but this time, they've added a twist that's perfect for the busy, discerning coffee drinkers who don't want to settle for anything less than perfect, hot or cold.

Smeg ECF03 Coffee Machine Launch: everything you need to know

At just a glance, you'll see that the ECF03 is a sophisticated evolution from some of Smeg's older beloved coffee machines. You've got their signature, premium Italian craftsmanship shown off in the chrome finishes, glossy curves, and classy pastel colours, and then a little extra too.

On the top of the machine, you'll recognise all the controls. Their buttons walk you through aromatic espressos, classic Americanos, and silky lattes and cappuccinos. However, pressing one button will change the buttons from white to blue. In turn, this changes the way you brew.

Once the buttons are blue, you're making cold brew coffee. This is like iced coffee, but better. It's smoother, naturally sweeter, and would take anyone at home at least 12-24 hours to make. The Smeg ECF03, however, can do it in a matter of minutes.

What is cold brew and why is it important on the Smeg SCF03 Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine

You'll have seen 'cold brew' popping up on café menus more and more over the last few years. It's becoming an increasingly popular drink, so much so, Smeg has incorporated it into their luxurious machine.

So, what is cold brew? Essentially, cold brew coffee is made when you don't use any heat to extract the flavours from your coffee grounds. Traditionally, this means that you steep them in cool or room temperature water for 12 to 24 hours. Now that lots of people are catching on to the cold brew trend, some brands have decided to speed up the extraction by adding some pressure into the mix. Even with this factor added in, you get a completely different flavour to your classic coffee. It's a lot smoother and sweeter, because the whole extraction process is much more gentle on your coffee.

For lots of people, this has major appeal. It's great if you like your coffee sweet, but you're trying to cut back on sugar. I love it because hot coffee (even when it's over ice) is too harsh on my stomach and I find cold brew is really gentle.

The beauty of making cold brew in the Smeg ECF03 is that it isn't techy. You get brewed for you at the touch of a button and you don't have to wait 24 hours for your first sip (not that I ever could). There's no compromises needed.

Which other coffee machines make cold brew coffee?

Smeg's ECF03 is naturally one of the most attractive coffee machines that offers a cold brew function. What might surprise you is that this is also one of the most affordable models that offers such versatility. To put it in perspective, these are the other cold brew coffee machines that I recommend:

The beauty of the Smeg ECF03 Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine is that it's a refinement and not a reinvention of what Smeg knows, loves, and executes expertly.

There’s a lot of beauty in the versatility that’s being served up on the Smeg. You can have your hot coffee in the morning when you need a buzz to get you out of the door and your cold coffee in the afternoon when you want to chill out a little more. It’s easy to use, and the glossy finish, gentle hum of the machine, and delicious aroma is one of those machines that makes you feel like you’ve got it all together, even on the days when you’re wearing pyjamas under your coat.