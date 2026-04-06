The new M&S collection is serving style in an unexpected place - it's perfect for picnic season
Pack up your picnic bag and get your meal prep ready, the M&S lunchbox and travel mug collection is simply sensational
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It's been a while since the phrase "lunch box" inspired excitement, but the new M&S Lunchbox and Food Storage collection has turned this basic into boast-worthy. Their food storage containers and travel mugs have sparked a lot of buzz online. These beautifully tonal, thoughtfully designed pieces have quickly become the lunch upgrade no one knew they needed, but that everyone wants for their picnics and office lunches this summer.
If you’ve already fallen for the wider M&S Spring home collection, this moment will feel like a natural next step. From warm acacia wood to softly ribbed glass and calming, earthy palettes, M&S has been steadily turning everyday items into affordable luxuries. These new lunch box and travel mug designs follow suit, bringing that same considered aesthetic into your weekday routine, proving that even the most functional pieces can feel special without pushing the price point.
It’s this balance of style and substance that makes them stand out among everyday kitchen essentials. Think soft curves, muted hues, and clever details that elevate your favourite food storage containers into something far more covetable. Whether you’re packing up leftovers, planning a picnic, or simply want your lunch to feel a little more put-together, these are the pieces you’ll reach for and almost definitely the ones you’ll be complimented on too.Article continues below
M&S Meal Prep and Lunch Box Collection: our top picks
If you're thinking that you haven't spotted these yet, just wait until the algorithm realises what you're missing. I've been inundated with people taking to the streets and touring M&S' lunch box collection, eyeing up the latest pieces for their picnic. And, if you want to see what they're like when the lunch boxes and travel mugs haven't been staged for the cameras, here's one of the millions of pieces of content online:
We're big fans of all things M&S at woman&home, so we thought you might like to take a look at the pieces in their collection that are truly inspiring us to meal prep and make lunch beautiful again. All of the containers are dishwasher safe, the travel cups are leak proof, and they're easy to stack too. They've got the brains and the beauty.
Whether you're looking for ways to improve your kitchen storage, keep your food fresher for longer, or upgrade your lunch, M&S is the place to start. Their lunch box collection has bought style to one of the most neglected meals of the day - you'll be the envy of the park and office.
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Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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