We love Anthropologie's charming summer bedding collection 'inspired by the changing of seasons'

When it comes to homeware collections, Anthropologie knows what it's doing. This hand-stitched bedding collaboration with printmaker Ellen Merchant is proof of that.

It's no secret that Anthropologie's homeware is some of the best on the market, both when it comes to design and quality. They're one of the first places we turn to for exploring fun bedroom trends and whimsical seasonal accessories.

This collection, now available to shop exclusively at the Anthropologie site, is the company's second collaboration with printmaker Ellen Merchant, a designer known for her organic and striking designs.

New in: Anthropologie Ellen Merchant collection

Whether you're looking to incorporate more Bloomcore into your home or simply want to introduce a seasonal bedding refresh, investing in a patterned bedding set is the way to go his summer. It's not just the design you need to look for, finding the best sheets also means finding the best quality.

For this second collection by artist Ellen Merchant, Anthropologie has not held back from providing the best cotton bedding with perfectly on-trend colourways.

Ellen describes the pieces by saying: "This collection of fun floral bedding and textile homeware celebrates handmade marks and organic printed texture, using soft, warm colours inspired by the changing of seasons from summer to autumn."

If you're on the lookout for a summer-ready bedding refresh then you're in luck as they have multiple offerings. The first is a reversible ruffled pink and green cottage duvet cover with matching pillow sets and the second is a floral quilted bedspread with coordinating cushions. And of course, the cosy reversible throw with a woven finish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

This collection is certainly for those looking to splurge as prices for the duvet cover start at £218 for a double size. Whilst this is more on the high end of any budget, the designer duvet is made of 100% cotton, and has a button closure and a stunning double-sided screen printed pattern, with both florals and stripes on offer.

If you're looking to truly immerse yourself into the English countryside aesthetic then why not opt for the quilted bedspread, it's reversible and sports charming garden motifs. Dressing your bed in a high-quality statement throw like this can be a great way to make a bedroom look expensive without having to put too much effort in.

Just as there are with the duvet cover, you can choose between two types of cushions to match your bedspread, either square or rectangle-shaped but both have the same quilted design.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

It's not just us who are besotted with this new collection, which also offers towels, lampshades and a shower curtain, users on the @anthropologieeu on Instagram are sharing their love for it.

One particularly excited user says, "Sorry. The most sensational bedding I have EVER SEEN."

We simply must agree, with the ruffles and intricate detailing this is certainly a collection to be cherished for a long time.

Another user comments, "So beautiful 😭 you can feel the effort just looking at them!!" Again, truer words have never been spoken, just looking at the different items in the collection you can immediately see the effort and care that's been put into each piece.

Shop the Anthropologie Ellen Merchant collection

Just as enthralled with the collection as we are? Here are our favourite pieces of bedding from the collab, but if you're looking for some new towels or perhaps a picturesque shower curtain head to the Anthropologie site to shop more.

Ellen Merchan Cottage Quilted Square Cushion View at Anthropologie RRP: £58 | Whether you want to transform your bedroom or not, adding a new cushion (or two) is a great way of breathing a new lease of life into your space. This cushion from Anthropologie oozes countryside charm and whimsy. Ellen Merchant Cottage Duvet Cover View at Anthropologie RRP: £218-£228 | Nothing quite transforms your bedroom like a new bedding set. This luxurious double-sided set is straight out of a storybook, with its ruffled edges and soft pastel colourway. It's very Regencycore if you ask us. Ellen Merchant Cottage Throw Blanket View at Anthropologie RRP: £98 | Another stunning reversible piece from the collection, this throw is a cottagecore lover's dream. It's made of 100% cotton and has a high-quality woven construction that increases the throw's appeal.

The brand describes the collection on its Instagram post with the following words, "Bespoke patterns, traditional craft skills, and playfully vibrant designs are a few of the many qualities that make our exclusive collab with printmaker Ellen Merchant so special." And if that doesn't entice you, we simply don't know what will